Rapid Vienna VIE
Arsenal ARS
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
15
-
Srdjan Grahovac Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Alexandre Lacazette Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Thomas Partey Yellow Card
-
-
37
-
Edward Nketiah Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
5-3-2
- Strebinger
- Ullmann
- Barac
- Hofmann
- Stojkovic
- Arase
- Ritzmaier
- Grahovac
- Ljubicic
- Fountas
- Kara
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
36 Kelvin Arase
Goals 0
|
14 Srdjan Grahovac 15'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
29 Ercan Kara
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
19 Deni Alar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Paul Gartler
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
30 Leo Greiml
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-3
- Leno
- Kolasinac
- Gabriel
- David Luiz
- Saka
- Partey
- Elneny
- Soares
- Nketiah
- Lacazette
- Pépé
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
18 Thomas Partey 34'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Alexandre Lacazette 27'
Goals 0
|
30 Edward Nketiah 37'
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
33 Matt Macey
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reiss Nelson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Allianz Stadion
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+4'
|First Half ends, SK Rapid Wien 0, Arsenal 0.
|45'+3'
|Gabriel Magalhães (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|45'+3'
|Foul by Marcel Ritzmaier (SK Rapid Wien).
Match Stats
VIE
ARS
Possession
31% 69%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (2)
4 (1)
|VIE
|ARS
|8
|Fouls
|9
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|2
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
UEFA Europa League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|CFR Cluj-Napoca
|0
|0
|0
|2
|CSKA Sofia
|0
|0
|0
|3
|AS Roma
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Young Boys
|0
|0
|0
