Wales WAL
United States USA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-2-3-1
- Ward.
- Gunter
- Lawrence
- Lockyer
- Roberts
- Smith
- Levitt
- Lawrence
- Wilson
- Matondo
- Moore
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Matt Smith
Goals 0
|
23 Dylan Levitt
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Wilson
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Tom King
Goals 0
|
21 Josh Sheehan
Goals 0
|
16 Joe Morrell
Goals 0
|
20 Daniel James
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Ethan Ampadu
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Steffen
- Robinson
- Brooks
- Miazga
- Dest
- McKennie
- Adams
- Musah
- De La Fuente
- Lletget
- Reyna
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Yunus Musah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Johnny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Liberty Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|39'
|Corner, Wales. Conceded by Matt Miazga.
|38'
|Kieffer Moore (Wales) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|38'
|Foul by Matt Miazga (USA).
Match Stats
WAL
USA
Possession
39% 61%
Shots (on Goal)
3 (1)
2 (0)
|WAL
|USA
|3
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|2
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
Friendly News
Maguire heads England in front vs. Ireland
Friendly: Harry Maguire (18') England 1-0 Republic of Ireland. Catch all the action on ESPN+.
Rafa Marquez Mexico's GOAT 'by a landslide'
Herculez Gomez explains why Rafael Marquez is his greatest Mexican footballer of all time.
Mexico's tasks for friendlies: Get Lozano clicking, address defense
'Chucky' Lozano returns for Mexico, boosting a strong attack with 'Tecatito' Corona and Raul Jimenez. But can El Tri solve their defensive worries?
Netherlands injury to Nathan Ake has De Boer questioning friendlies
Netherlands coach Frank de Boer questioned the need for friendlies in an already congested calendar after losing two players to injuries.
Leboeuf: France's bad habits bit them vs. Finland
Frank Leboeuf explains how Kylian Mbappe's absence impacted France in their defeat against Finland.
Piatek scores from range after catching goalkeeper out of position
Krzysztof Piatek and Jakub Moder score in Poland's win over Ukraine. Catch all the action live on ESPN+.