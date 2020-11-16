United States USA
Panama PAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
José Fajardo Goal - Header
-
-
18
-
Giovanni Reyna Goal - Free-kick
-
-
22
-
Nicholas Gioacchini Goal
-
-
26
-
Nicholas Gioacchini Goal - Header
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Steffen
- Dest
- Ream
- Miazga
- Cannon
- Musah
- Adams
- McKennie
- Llanez Jr.
- Gioacchini
- Reyna
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Yunus Musah
Goals 0
|
9 Nicholas Gioacchini 22' 26'
Goals 2
|
Goals 0
|
7 Giovanni Reyna 18'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Timothy Weah
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Johnny
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
4-4-2
- Mosquera
- Yearwood
- Linton
- Escobar
- Murillo
- Aguilar
- Cooper
- Carrasquilla
- Guerrero
- Fajardo
- Tejada
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
13 Oscar Linton
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Juan Tejada
Goals 0
|
17 José Fajardo 8'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Omar Browne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 César Yanis
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stadion Wiener Neustadt
-
,
Match Commentary
|28'
|Foul by Weston McKennie (USA).
|28'
|Armando Cooper (Panama) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|26'
|Goal! USA 3, Panama 1. Nicholas Gioacchini (USA) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Matt Miazga with a headed pass following a corner.
Match Stats
USA
PAN
Possession
72% 28%
Shots (on Goal)
6 (4)
3 (1)
|USA
|PAN
|5
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
Friendly News
Marcotti: There's reason to be excited about the USMNT
Gab Marcotti says the USMNT's young talent are showing how playing in Europe is making a difference.
Leboeuf: Pogba should be careful what he says on international break
Frank Leboeuf sheds some light on Paul Pogba's comments that playing with France is a 'breath of fresh air.'
Mexico beat South Korea on three quick-fire goals
Mexico scored three goals in a little over three second-half minutes to come from behind to defeat South Korea 3-2 in Austria on Saturday.
OUCH! Weston McKennie stubs his toe during USMNT presser
USMNT and Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie reacts hilariously to stubbing his toe during an interview.
Maguire, Grealish repay Southgate's faith as England end 35-year winless run vs. Ireland
In-and-out of favour with Gareth Southgate of late, both Harry Maguire and Jack Grealish showed their true worth in England's 3-0 win over Ireland.
USMNT's lack of a true No. 9 'frustrating'
Kasey Keller says the lack of challengers to Jozy Altidore at No. 9 position puts the USMNT in a tough spot.