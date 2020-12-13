-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
- Room
- Valenzuela
- Williams
- Mensah
- Afful
- Artur
- Morris
- Etienne
- Zelarayán
- Díaz
- Zardes
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Artur
Goals 0
|
21 Aidan Morris
Goals 0
|
11 Gyasi Zardes
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Luis Díaz
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Fatai Alashe
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Frei
- Nouhou
- O'Neill
- Gómez
- Roldan
- Roldan
- João Paulo
- Morris
- Lodeiro
- Jones
- Ruidíaz
|No.
|Name
|
24 Stefan Frei
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
28 Yeimar Gómez
Goals 0
|
5 Nouhou
Goals 0
|
16 Alex Roldan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Joevin Jones
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
29 Román Torres
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Will Bruin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: MAPFRE Stadium
-
,
-
Columbus
Match Commentary
|9'
|Gyasi Zardes (Columbus Crew SC) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|9'
|Foul by João Paulo (Seattle Sounders FC).
|7'
|Offside, Columbus Crew SC. Artur tries a through ball, but Gyasi Zardes is caught offside.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|CLB
|SEA
|0
|Fouls
|1
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
