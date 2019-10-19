Top Scorers
-
-
Raúl Ruidíaz Forward
Matches: 18
Goals: 13
-
Jordan Morris Forward
Matches: 23
Goals: 11
-
Nicolás Lodeiro Midfielder
Matches: 21
Goals: 8
-
-
-
Franco Jara Forward
Matches: 20
Goals: 7
-
Ryan Hollingshead Midfielder
Matches: 21
Goals: 4
-
Santiago Mosquera Forward
Matches: 12
Goals: 4
-
Most Assists
-
-
Nicolás Lodeiro Midfielder
Matches: 21
Assists: 11
-
Jordan Morris Forward
Matches: 23
Assists: 9
-
Raúl Ruidíaz Forward
Matches: 18
Assists: 6
-
-
-
Michael Barrios Midfielder
Matches: 22
Assists: 6
-
Bryan Reynolds Forward
Matches: 18
Assists: 3
-
Fabrice Picault Midfielder
Matches: 19
Assists: 2
-
Head To Head Record
|Last Five Games
|Date
|Competition
|Seattle Sounders FC SEA
|4-3
|FC Dallas DAL
|19 Oct, 2019
|Major League Soccer
|Seattle Sounders FC SEA
|0-0
|FC Dallas DAL
|19 Sep, 2019
|Major League Soccer
|FC Dallas DAL
|2-1
|Seattle Sounders FC SEA
|2 Jun, 2019
|Major League Soccer
|Seattle Sounders FC SEA
|1-2
|FC Dallas DAL
|16 Feb, 2019
|Club Friendly
|Seattle Sounders FC SEA
|2-1
|FC Dallas DAL
|13 Aug, 2018
|Major League Soccer
Major League Soccer Team Stats
-
Total Goals
- SEA 48
- 29 DAL
-
Goals Against
- SEA 28
- 25 DAL
-
Goal Difference
- SEA 20
- 4 DAL
-
Assists
- SEA 32
- 18 DAL
Game Information
-
VENUE: CenturyLink Field
-
,
-
Seattle
MLS News
Is Greg Vanney a better fit for LA Galaxy or Atlanta United?
Alejandro Moreno ponders Greg Vanney's future as a coach in MLS after his departure from Toronto FC.
Sporting KC's Melia won't reveal his shootout secrets, but Friedel and Rimando divulge tricks of the trade
Sporting KC keeper Tim Melia is a perfect 6-0 in penalty shootouts, so what's his secret? He wouldn't tell. But Brad Friedel and Nick Rimando did.
Greg Vanney steps down as Toronto FC manager
Greg Vanney has stepped down as manager and technical director of Toronto FC, the club announced on Tuesday.
Paul Aguilar to leave America and weigh MLS offers - sources
The 34-year-old has fallen out of favor with coach Miguel Herrera and sources say he will move to MLS once his contract runs out.
2020 MLS Cup playoffs: Who's in, fixtures, results, final date and key info
The coronavirus-affected 2020 MLS regular season is over after Decision Day. Here's a look at who's in the playoffs and when the playoffs start.
Gyasi Zardes inspires Columbus Crew past Nashville SC
Gyasi Zardes' Columbus Crew defeated visiting Nashville SC 2-0 in extra time in a tense Eastern Conference semifinal on Sunday.