Top Scorers

  • Seattle Sounders FC SEA
    • Raúl Ruidíaz Forward
      Matches: 18
      Goals: 13
    • Jordan Morris Forward
      Matches: 23
      Goals: 11
    • Nicolás Lodeiro Midfielder
      Matches: 21
      Goals: 8
  • FC Dallas DAL
    • 29
      Franco Jara Forward
      Matches: 20
      Goals: 7
    • Ryan Hollingshead Midfielder
      Matches: 21
      Goals: 4
    • Santiago Mosquera Forward
      Matches: 12
      Goals: 4

Most Assists

  • Seattle Sounders FC SEA
    • Nicolás Lodeiro Midfielder
      Matches: 21
      Assists: 11
    • Jordan Morris Forward
      Matches: 23
      Assists: 9
    • Raúl Ruidíaz Forward
      Matches: 18
      Assists: 6
  • FC Dallas DAL
    • Michael Barrios Midfielder
      Matches: 22
      Assists: 6
    • Bryan Reynolds Forward
      Matches: 18
      Assists: 3
    • Fabrice Picault Midfielder
      Matches: 19
      Assists: 2

Head To Head Record

Last Five Games Date Competition
Seattle Sounders FC SEA 4-3 FC Dallas DAL 19 Oct, 2019 Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC SEA 0-0 FC Dallas DAL 19 Sep, 2019 Major League Soccer
FC Dallas DAL 2-1 Seattle Sounders FC SEA 2 Jun, 2019 Major League Soccer
Seattle Sounders FC SEA 1-2 FC Dallas DAL 16 Feb, 2019 Club Friendly
Seattle Sounders FC SEA 2-1 FC Dallas DAL 13 Aug, 2018 Major League Soccer

Major League Soccer Team Stats

  • Total Goals

    • SEA 48
    • 29 DAL

  • Goals Against

    • SEA 28
    • 25 DAL

  • Goal Difference

    • SEA 20
    • 4 DAL

  • Assists

    • SEA 32
    • 18 DAL

Game Information

  • VENUE: CenturyLink Field
  • Seattle
