-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
6
-
Gustavo Bou Yellow Card
-
-
20
-
Tommy McNamara Yellow Card
-
-
38
-
Carles Gil Goal
-
-
43
-
Jorge Corrales Yellow Card
-
- Turner
- Jones
- Kessler
- Farrell
- Buchanan
- Polster
- McNamara
- Bunbury
- Bou
- Gil
- Buksa
|No.
|Name
|
30 Matt Turner
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 DeJuan Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
7 Gustavo Bou 6'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Tommy McNamara 20'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Teal Bunbury
Goals 0
|
22 Carles Gil 38'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
42 Lee Nguyen
Goals 0
|
16 Seth Sinovic
Goals 0
|
11 Kelyn Rowe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Diop
- Corrales
- Binks
- Fanni
- Brault-Guillard
- Maciel
- Camacho
- Sejdic
- Quioto
- Krkic
- Jackson-Hamel
|No.
|Name
|
23 Clément Diop
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Jorge Corrales 43'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Amar Sejdic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Mason Toye
Goals 0
|
19 Steeven Saba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Karifa Yao
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Gillette Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|43'
|Jorge Corrales (Montreal Impact) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|43'
|Tajon Buchanan (New England Revolution) wins a free kick on the right wing.
|43'
|Foul by Jorge Corrales (Montreal Impact).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|NE
|MTL
|5
|Fouls
|1
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|5
|Corner Kicks
|1
|3
|Saves
|4
