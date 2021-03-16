Real Madrid MAD
Atalanta ATA
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
34
-
Karim Benzema Goal
-
-
39
-
Federico Valverde Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Duván Zapata|Off: Mario Pasalic
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 0.
-
Tap an icon to see more
3-5-2
- Courtois
- Nacho
- Ramos
- Varane
- Mendy
- Kroos
- Modric
- Valverde
- Vázquez
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
15 Federico Valverde 39'
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 34'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
34 Hugo Duro
Goals 0
|
25 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
26 Diego Altube
Saves 0
3-4-2-1
- Sportiello
- Djimsiti
- Romero
- Tolói
- Gosens
- de Roon
- Pessina
- Maehle
- PasalicOn: Duván Zapata | Off: Mario Pasalic
- Malinovskyi
- Muriel
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 91 Duván Zapata
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
72 Josip Ilicic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Alfredo Di Stéfano
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'
|Substitution, Atalanta. Duván Zapata replaces Mario Pasalic.
|45'
|Second Half begins Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 0.
|45'+1'
|First Half ends, Real Madrid 1, Atalanta 0.
Match Stats
MAD
ATA
Possession
57% 43%
Shots (on Goal)
5 (1)
5 (1)
|MAD
|ATA
|5
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
UEFA Champions League News
Pulisic will start vs. Atletico 'if Thomas Tuchel is smart'
Herculez Gomez says Chelsea's second leg vs. Atletico Madrid sets up perfectly for Christian Pulisic.
Can Zidane convince Ronaldo to return to Real Madrid?
Julien Laurens reads between the lines on Zinedine Zidane's answer regarding Cristiano Ronaldo's future.
Where would Real Madrid be without Benzema?
Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens react to Real Madrid's last-minute win against Elche.
Man City's Guardiola, Zinchenko disagree over club's quadruple hopes
Pep Guardiola and Oleksandr Zinchenko disagreed at Manchester City's Champions League news conference over whether they can win the quadruple.
Marcotti: Pulisic needs to find his role under Tuchel
Gab Marcotti doesn't see Tuchel using Christian Pulisic at wingback again but believes his role may be as more of a squad player.
Atalanta will 'like their chances' vs. worn down Real Madrid
Gab Marcotti believes it's still all to play for between Atalanta and Real Madrid in the Champions League.