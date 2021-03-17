  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 30
    • Kai Havertz Yellow Card
  • 31
    • Renan Lodi Yellow Card
  • 34
    • Hakim Ziyech Goal
  • 45
    • On: Mario Hermoso|Off: Renan Lodi
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
  • 51
    • Saúl Ñíguez Yellow Card
  • 53
    • On: Moussa Dembélé|Off: Yannick Carrasco
  • 59
    • On: Ángel Correa|Off: Luis Suárez
  • 60
    • José Giménez Yellow Card
CHE
3-4-2-1
ATL
4-4-2
CHE
3-4-2-1
  • 16Mendy
  • 2Rüdiger
  • 15Zouma
  • 28Azpilicueta
  • 3Alonso
  • 17Kovacic
  • 7Kanté
  • 24James
  • 29Havertz
  • 22Ziyech
  • 11Werner
No. Name
16 Édouard Mendy
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Antonio Rüdiger
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 César Azpilicueta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 N'Golo Kanté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Marcos Alonso
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Reece James
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29 Kai Havertz  30'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Hakim Ziyech  34'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
13 Wilfredo Caballero
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Olivier Giroud
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Emerson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Kepa Arrizabalaga
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Christian Pulisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Callum Hudson-Odoi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Billy Gilmour
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
55 Faustino Anjorin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stamford Bridge
  • ,

Match Commentary

65' Offside, Atletico Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.
63' Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
62' Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a fast break.

Match Stats

CHE
ATL

Possession

60% 40%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (3)
5 (2)
CHE ATL
8 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 2
6 Corner Kicks 2
2 Saves 2
