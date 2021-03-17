Chelsea CHE
Atletico Madrid ATL
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
30
-
Kai Havertz Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Renan Lodi Yellow Card
-
-
34
-
Hakim Ziyech Goal
-
-
45
-
On: Mario Hermoso|Off: Renan Lodi
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Chelsea 1, Atletico Madrid 0.
-
-
51
-
Saúl Ñíguez Yellow Card
-
-
53
-
On: Moussa Dembélé|Off: Yannick Carrasco
-
-
59
-
On: Ángel Correa|Off: Luis Suárez
-
-
60
-
José Giménez Yellow Card
-
3-4-2-1
- Mendy
- Rüdiger
- Zouma
- Azpilicueta
- Alonso
- Kovacic
- Kanté
- James
- Havertz
- Ziyech
- Werner
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
15 Kurt Zouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Reece James
Goals 0
|
11 Timo Werner
Goals 0
|
29 Kai Havertz 30'
Goals 0
|
22 Hakim Ziyech 34'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Ben Chilwell
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
4-4-2
- Oblak
- LodiOn: Mario Hermoso | Off: Renan Lodi
- Giménez
- Savic
- Trippier
- CarrascoOn: Moussa Dembélé | Off: Yannick Carrasco
- Ñíguez
- Koke
- Llorente
- SuárezOn: Ángel Correa | Off: Luis Suárez
- João Félix
|No.
|Name
|
13 Jan Oblak
Saves 2
|
2 José Giménez 60'
Goals 0
|
15 Stefan Savic
Goals 0
|
12 Renan Lodi 31'
Goals 0
45' 22 Mario Hermoso
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
8 Saúl Ñíguez 51'
Goals 0
|
6 Koke
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
53' 19 Moussa Dembélé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
59' 10 Ángel Correa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
20 Vitolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Thomas Lemar
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
18 Felipe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stamford Bridge
-
,
Match Commentary
|65'
|Offside, Atletico Madrid. Ángel Correa tries a through ball, but Marcos Llorente is caught offside.
|63'
|Corner, Atletico Madrid. Conceded by César Azpilicueta.
|62'
|Attempt missed. Timo Werner (Chelsea) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Hakim Ziyech following a fast break.
Match Stats
CHE
ATL
Possession
60% 40%
Shots (on Goal)
13 (3)
5 (2)
|CHE
|ATL
|8
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|2
|6
|Corner Kicks
|2
|2
|Saves
|2
