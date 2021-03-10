-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
8
-
Layvin Kurzawa Yellow Card
-
- Navas
- Kurzawa
- Kimpembe
- Marquinhos
- Florenzi
- Verratti
- Paredes
- Gueye
- Mbappé
- Icardi
- Draxler
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Layvin Kurzawa 8'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Abdou Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rafinha
Goals 0
|
16 Sergio Rico
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Colin Dagba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- ter Stegen
- Lenglet
- de Jong
- Mingueza
- Alba
- Pedri
- Busquets
- Dest
- Griezmann
- Messi
- Dembélé
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Jordi Alba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Pedri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Lionel Messi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
13 Neto
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Júnior Firpo
Goals 0
|
12 Ricard Puig
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Iñaki Peña
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Ilaix Moriba
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Parc des Princes
-
,
Match Commentary
|24'
|Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved.
|23'
|Attempt saved. Sergiño Dest (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Sergio Busquets.
|22'
|Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Marquinhos.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|PSG
|BAR
|2
|Fouls
|2
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|1
|Corner Kicks
|4
|4
|Saves
|1
