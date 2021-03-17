Bayern Munich MUN
Lazio LAZ
-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
26
-
Stefan Radu Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Francesco Acerbi Yellow Card
-
-
33
-
Robert Lewandowski Penalty - Scored
-
-
39
-
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Senad Lulic|Off: Mohamed Fares
-
-
45
-
On: Niklas Süle|Off: Jérôme Boateng
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, FC Bayern München 1, Lazio 0.
-
-
48
-
Leon Goretzka Yellow Card
-
-
56
-
On: Andreas Pereira|Off: Vedat Muriqi
-
-
57
-
On: Marco Parolo|Off: Manuel Lazzari
-
-
64
-
On: Alphonso Davies|Off: Leon Goretzka
-
4-2-3-1
- Nübel
- Hernández
- Alaba
- BoatengOn: Niklas Süle | Off: Jérôme Boateng
- Pavard
- GoretzkaOn: Alphonso Davies | Off: Leon Goretzka
- Kimmich
- Gnabry
- Müller
- Sané
- Lewandowski
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
27 David Alaba
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 4 Niklas Süle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Leon Goretzka 48'
Goals 0
64' 19 Alphonso Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Robert Lewandowski 33'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
10 Leroy Sané
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bouna Sarr
Goals 0
|
22 Marc Roca
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
3-5-2
- Reina
- Radu
- Acerbi
- Marusic
- FaresOn: Senad Lulic | Off: Mohamed Fares
- Alberto
- Escalante
- Milinkovic-Savic
- LazzariOn: Marco Parolo | Off: Manuel Lazzari
- Correa
- MuriqiOn: Andreas Pereira | Off: Vedat Muriqi
|No.
|Name
|
25 Pepe Reina
Saves 1
|
33 Francesco Acerbi 31'
Goals 0
|
26 Stefan Radu 26'
Goals 0
|
77 Adam Marusic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Sergej Milinkovic-Savic 39'
Goals 0
|
10 Luis Alberto
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 19 Senad Lulic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
57' 16 Marco Parolo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
94 Vedat Muriqi
Goals 0
56' 7 Andreas Pereira
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Patric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
14 Wesley Hoedt
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Allianz Arena
-
,
-
Munich
Match Commentary
|68'
|Joaquín Correa (Lazio) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|68'
|Foul by Joshua Kimmich (FC Bayern München).
|67'
|Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by David Alaba.
Match Stats
MUN
LAZ
Possession
62% 38%
Shots (on Goal)
10 (2)
3 (1)
|MUN
|LAZ
|7
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|0
|1
|Saves
|1
Data is currently unavailable.
