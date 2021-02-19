-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
- Leite
- Vertonghen
- Otamendi
- Verissimo
- Grimaldo
- Pizzi
- Weigl
- Taarabt
- Gonçalves
- Waldschmidt
- Núñez
|No.
|Name
|
77 Helton Leite
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Pizzi
Goals 0
|
49 Adel Taarabt
Goals 0
|
28 Julian Weigl
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
8 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
27 Rafa
Goals 0
|
2 Gilberto
Goals 0
|
7 Everton
Goals 0
|
11 Franco Cervi
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
38 Pedrinho
Goals 0
|
19 Chiquinho
Goals 0
|
71 Nuno Tavares
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Leno
- Soares
- Gabriel
- Luiz
- Bellerín
- Xhaka
- Ceballos
- Smith-Rowe
- Ødegaard
- Saka
- Aubameyang
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
6 Gabriel
Goals 0
|
23 David Luiz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Granit Xhaka
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
33 Mat Ryan
Saves 0
|
22 Pablo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Willian
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Nicolas Pépé
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Rob Holding
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Karl Hein
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Olimpico
-
,
Match Commentary
|45'+2'
|First Half ends, Benfica 0, Arsenal 0.
|45'+2'
|Foul by Lucas Verissimo (Benfica).
|45'+2'
|Dani Ceballos (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BEN
|ARS
|8
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|7
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|1
Europa League News
Man Utd thrash Real Sociedad with Fernandes, Rashford, James goals in Europa League round of 32 first leg
Man United put one foot in the Europa League round of 16 with a comprehensive 4-0 away victory over Real Sociedad in their round-of-32 first leg.
Fernandes brace lifts Manchester United past Real Sociedad in show-stealing 9/10 performance
Manchester United were comfortable throughout their 4-0 Europa League win at Real Sociedad, but it was Bruno Fernandes who looked truly spectacular.
Last-gasp goal earns 10-man Red Star 2-2 draw with Milan
A stoppage-time header by substitute Milan Pavkov earned 10-man Red Star Belgrade a 2-2 home draw with AC Milan in a pulsating Europa League game.
Bale scores, assists Son as Tottenham beat Wolfsberger in Europa League
Tottenham Hotspur cruised to a 4-1 win over Wolfsberger in Europa League round-of-32 action on Thursday.
Why Januzaj wishes he could have left Man United sooner
Adnan Januzaj lifts the lid on his final years at Manchester United, before leaving for Real Sociedad.
AC Milan can't overlook Red Star with Inter on the horizon
Ale Moreno cautions Milan not to underestimate Red Star Belgrade with one eye on this weekend's Milan derby.