Real Sociedad RSO
Manchester United MAN
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
8
-
Aaron Wan-Bissaka Yellow Card
-
-
27
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 1.
-
-
57
-
Bruno Fernandes Goal
-
-
60
-
On: Nemanja Matic|Off: Scott McTominay
-
-
64
-
Marcus Rashford Goal
-
Tap an icon to see more
4-3-3
- Remiro
- Monreal
- Le Normand
- Zubeldia
- Zaldúa
- Merino
- Illarramendi
- Silva
- Oyarzabal
- Isak
- Januzaj
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 3
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 David Silva
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
7 Portu
Goals 0
|
25 Jon Bautista
Goals 0
|
18 Gorosabel
Goals 0
|
14 Jon Guridi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Aihen Muñoz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
44 Unai Marrero
Saves 0
4-2-3-1
- Henderson
- Telles
- Maguire
- Bailly
- Wan-Bissaka
- Fred
- McTominayOn: Nemanja Matic | Off: Scott McTominay
- Rashford
- Fernandes
- James
- Greenwood
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Alex Telles
Goals 0
|
29 Aaron Wan-Bissaka 8'
Goals 0
|
18 Bruno Fernandes 27' 57'
Goals 2
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 31 Nemanja Matic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Marcus Rashford 64'
Goals 1
|
21 Daniel James
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
13 Lee Grant
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Amad Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Allianz Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|67'
|Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
|67'
|Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|64'
|Goal! Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fred with a through ball following a fast break.
Match Stats
RSO
MAN
Possession
63% 37%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (2)
8 (7)
|RSO
|MAN
|8
|Fouls
|10
|0
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|2
|3
|Saves
|2
Data is currently unavailable.
Europa League News
Why Januzaj wishes he could have left Man United sooner
Adnan Januzaj lifts the lid on his final years at Manchester United, before leaving for Real Sociedad.
AC Milan can't overlook Red Star with Inter on the horizon
Ale Moreno cautions Milan not to underestimate Red Star Belgrade with one eye on this weekend's Milan derby.
Can Benfica continue as a top talent source for Premier League and beyond while trying to win titles?
Barcelona's La Masia is soccer's most famous academy, but Benfica is really where many of the game's greats grow up before joining elite teams.
Arsenal & Benfica are having similar seasons
Two former European powerhouses meet in the Europa League with each struggling in their domestic leagues.
Mourinho & Spurs can regain their 'lost magic' in UEL
Ale Moreno believes the Europa League could be Tottenham's lifeline to rediscovering their best form.
Are Leicester City good enough to win the Europa League?
Alejandro Moreno assesses Leicester City's European aspirations in the Europa League.