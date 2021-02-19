  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 8
    • Aaron Wan-Bissaka Yellow Card
  • 27
    • Bruno Fernandes Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 1.
  • 57
    • Bruno Fernandes Goal
  • 60
    • On: Nemanja Matic|Off: Scott McTominay
  • 64
    • Marcus Rashford Goal
Real Sociedad RSO Manchester United MAN
Tap an icon to see more
RSO
4-3-3
MAN
4-2-3-1
RSO
4-3-3
  • 1Remiro
  • 20Monreal
  • 24Le Normand
  • 5Zubeldia
  • 2Zaldúa
  • 8Merino
  • 4Illarramendi
  • 21Silva
  • 10Oyarzabal
  • 19Isak
  • 11Januzaj
VENUE: Allianz Stadium

  • VENUE: Allianz Stadium
  • ,

Match Commentary

67' Foul by Harry Maguire (Manchester United).
67' Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
64' Goal! Real Sociedad 0, Manchester United 3. Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Fred with a through ball following a fast break.

Match Stats

RSO
MAN

Possession

63% 37%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (2)
8 (7)
RSO MAN
8 Fouls 10
0 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 0
4 Corner Kicks 2
3 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.