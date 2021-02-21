United States USA
Brazil BRA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
11
-
Christen Press Goal
-
|No.
|Name
|
19 Crystal Dunn
|
23 Christen Press 11'
|
16 Rose Lavelle
|
13 Alex Morgan
|Substitutes
|
17 Sophia Smith
|
10 Carli Lloyd
|
21 Casey Murphy
|No.
|Name
|
1 Bárbara
|
4 Rafaelle
|
6 Tamires
|
16 Beatriz
|
10 Marta
|
17 Andressinha
|
7 Andressa
|
19 Ludmila
|
9 Debinha
|Substitutes
|
11 Cristiane
|
22 Leticia
|
12 Aline
|
18 Camila
|
23 Jucinara
|
15 Chú
|
14 Adriana
|
5 Geyse
|
21 Tainara
Game Information
-
VENUE: Exploria Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|17'
|Attempt missed. Andressa Alves (Brazil) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Andressinha.
|15'
|Attempt saved. Rose Lavelle (USA) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
|15'
|Offside, USA. Crystal Dunn tries a through ball, but Alex Morgan is caught offside.
Match Stats
USA
BRA
Possession
0% 0%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
0 (0)
|USA
|BRA
|0
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
SheBelieves Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
