KO
Kickoff
11
On: Stephanie Labbe|Off: Kailen Sheridan
HT
Halftime
55
On: Sophie Schmidt|Off: Rebecca Quinn
- Naeher
- Dunn
- Sauerbrunn
- Dahlkemper
- Purce
- Horan
- Ertz
- Rapinoe
- Macario
- Williams
- Lloyd
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Carli Lloyd
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
17 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Casey Murphy
Saves 0
|
16 Rose Lavelle
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- SheridanOn: Stephanie Labbe | Off: Kailen Sheridan
- Chapman
- Zadorsky
- Gilles
- Riviere
- Scott
- QuinnOn: Sophie Schmidt | Off: Rebecca Quinn
- Beckie
- Fleming
- Rose
- Prince
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
11' 1 Stephanie Labbe
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
55' 13 Sophie Schmidt
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
19 Adriana Leon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Rylee Foster
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
VENUE: Exploria Stadium
,
Match Commentary
|57'
|Attempt missed. Carli Lloyd (USA) header from the centre of the box.
|56'
|Sophie Schmidt (Canada) wins a free kick on the left wing.
|56'
|Foul by Catarina Macario (USA).
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|CAN
|2
|Fouls
|4
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|4
|Corner Kicks
|1
|1
|Saves
|0
SheBelieves Cup Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
SheBelieves Cup News
Four Argentina players kept out of SheBelieves Cup match for virus protocols
Four players from Argentina's women's soccer squad have been ruled out of their opening SheBelieves Cup match due to COVID-19 protocols.
Canada captain Sinclair unavailable for SheBelieves Cup
Injured Christine Sinclair, football's most prolific goal scorer, is among seven national team players unavailable for Canada for SheBelieves.
How the pandemic and pregnancy have re-energized Alex Morgan
Alex Morgan explains how she's feeling ahead of the SheBelieves Cup, having only played 45 minutes for the USWNT in 2020.
USWNT's Alex Morgan: I was fairly sick with COVID-19, took a while to recover
USWNT and Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan has said she was "fairly sick" with COVID-19 when she and her family tested positive for the virus.
Japan withdraws from SheBelieves Cup citing country's issues with COVID-19
Japan's women's national team have withdrawn from next month's SheBelieves Cup in Orlando, Fla.
U.S. to host Canada, Brazil, Japan in SheBelieves Cup
The United States women's national team will be joined by Canada, Brazil and Japan in next month's SheBelieves Cup.