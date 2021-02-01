-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Jonathan Lewis Goal
-
-
9
-
Jesús Ferreira Goal
-
-
22
-
Paul Arriola Goal
-
-
41
-
Paul Arriola Goal
-
- Turner
- Vines
- Long
- Robinson
- Herrera
- Lletget
- Yueill
- Acosta
- Lewis
- Ferreira
- Arriola
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Jesús Ferreira 9'
Goals 1
|
14 Jonathan Lewis 2'
Goals 1
|
7 Paul Arriola 22' 41'
Goals 2
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Kyle Duncan
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 George Bello
Goals 0
|
20 Benji Michel
Goals 0
|
19 Daryl Dike
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- Foncette
- Jack
- Trimmingham
- Archer
- Peña
- Fortune
- Fortune
- Jones
- Mitchell
- Telfer
- Bonval
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 5
|
Goals 0
|
12 Jamal Jack
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
16 Alvin Jones
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Sean Bonval
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
20 Hachim Arcia
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Exploria Stadium
-
,
Match Commentary
|41'
|Goal! USA 4, Trinidad and Tobago 0. Paul Arriola (USA) left footed shot from outside the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Jesús Ferreira with a headed pass.
|40'
|Offside, USA. Jesús Ferreira tries a through ball, but Jonathan Lewis is caught offside.
|38'
|Attempt saved. Aaron Herrera (USA) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Jesús Ferreira.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|USA
|TRI
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|5
