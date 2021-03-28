Northern Ireland NIR
United States USA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
30
-
Giovanni Reyna Goal
-
-
43
-
George Saville Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Sebastian Lletget|Off: Yunus Musah
-
-
45
-
On: Bryan Reynolds|Off: Sergiño Dest
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
59
-
Christian Pulisic Penalty - Scored
-
-
60
-
On: Dion Charles|Off: Shayne Lavery
-
-
60
-
On: Paddy McNair|Off: Corry Evans
-
-
60
-
On: Alistair Mccann|Off: George Saville
-
-
60
-
On: Jamal Lewis|Off: Shane Ferguson
-
-
63
-
On: Chris Richards|Off: Aaron Long
-
-
63
-
On: Brenden Aaronson|Off: Giovanni Reyna
-
-
63
-
On: Daryl Dike|Off: Jordan Siebatcheu
-
-
67
-
On: Niall McGinn|Off: Matthew Kennedy
-
3-5-2
- Hazard
- Brown
- McLaughlin
- Ballard
- FergusonOn: Jamal Lewis | Off: Shane Ferguson
- EvansOn: Paddy McNair | Off: Corry Evans
- SavilleOn: Alistair Mccann | Off: George Saville
- Thompson
- KennedyOn: Niall McGinn | Off: Matthew Kennedy
- LaveryOn: Dion Charles | Off: Shayne Lavery
- Lafferty
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
22 Ciaron Brown
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Corry Evans
Goals 0
60' 17 Paddy McNair
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 George Saville 43'
Goals 0
60' 16 Alistair Mccann
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 3 Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
67' 7 Niall McGinn
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 8 Dion Charles
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Gavin Whyte
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
23 Liam Hughes
Saves 0
3-4-3
- Steffen
- Ream
- Miazga
- LongOn: Chris Richards | Off: Aaron Long
- Robinson
- MusahOn: Sebastian Lletget | Off: Yunus Musah
- Acosta
- DestOn: Bryan Reynolds | Off: Sergiño Dest
- Pulisic
- SiebatcheuOn: Daryl Dike | Off: Jordan Siebatcheu
- ReynaOn: Brenden Aaronson | Off: Giovanni Reyna
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
13 Tim Ream
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 15 Chris Richards
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 17 Sebastian Lletget
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 19 Bryan Reynolds
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
63' 21 Daryl Dike
Goals 0
|
10 Christian Pulisic 59'
Goals 1
|
7 Giovanni Reyna 30'
Goals 1
63' 11 Brenden Aaronson
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Windsor Park
-
,
Match Commentary
|69'
|Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|69'
|Foul by Daryl Dike (USA).
|68'
|Attempt saved. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Match Stats
NIR
USA
Possession
36% 64%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (2)
6 (2)
|NIR
|USA
|10
|Fouls
|11
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|0
|Saves
|2
