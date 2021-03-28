  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 30
    • Giovanni Reyna Goal
  • 43
    • George Saville Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Sebastian Lletget|Off: Yunus Musah
  • 45
    • On: Bryan Reynolds|Off: Sergiño Dest
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 59
    • Christian Pulisic Penalty - Scored
  • 60
    • On: Dion Charles|Off: Shayne Lavery
  • 60
    • On: Paddy McNair|Off: Corry Evans
  • 60
    • On: Alistair Mccann|Off: George Saville
  • 60
    • On: Jamal Lewis|Off: Shane Ferguson
  • 63
    • On: Chris Richards|Off: Aaron Long
  • 63
    • On: Brenden Aaronson|Off: Giovanni Reyna
  • 63
    • On: Daryl Dike|Off: Jordan Siebatcheu
  • 67
    • On: Niall McGinn|Off: Matthew Kennedy
NIR
3-5-2
USA
3-4-3
NIR
3-5-2
  • 1Hazard
  • 22Brown
  • 2McLaughlin
  • 4Ballard
  • 11Ferguson
    On: Jamal Lewis | Off: Shane Ferguson
  • 13Evans
    On: Paddy McNair | Off: Corry Evans
  • 6Saville
    On: Alistair Mccann | Off: George Saville
  • 15Thompson
  • 5Kennedy
    On: Niall McGinn | Off: Matthew Kennedy
  • 9Lavery
    On: Dion Charles | Off: Shayne Lavery
  • 10Lafferty
No. Name
1 Conor Hazard
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Conor McLaughlin
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ciaron Brown
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Danny Ballard
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Corry Evans
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 17  Paddy McNair
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Jordan Thompson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 George Saville  43'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 16  Alistair Mccann
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Shane Ferguson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 3  Jamal Lewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Matthew Kennedy
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
67' 7  Niall McGinn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Shayne Lavery
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 8  Dion Charles
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Kyle Lafferty
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
20 Craig Cathcart
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Josh Magennis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Stuart Dallas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Gavin Whyte
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Michael Smith
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Bailey Peacock-Farrell
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Liam Hughes
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Windsor Park
  • ,

Match Commentary

69' Patrick McNair (Northern Ireland) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
69' Foul by Daryl Dike (USA).
68' Attempt saved. Dion Charles (Northern Ireland) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Match Stats

NIR
USA

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (2)
6 (2)
NIR USA
10 Fouls 11
1 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
2 Corner Kicks 3
0 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.