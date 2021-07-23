  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 7
    • Richarlison Goal
  • 22
    • Richarlison Goal - Header
  • 26
    • Amos Pieper Yellow Card
  • 30
    • Richarlison Goal
  • 35
    • Maximilian Arnold Yellow Card
  • 45
    • On: Jordan Torunarigha|Off: Amos Pieper
  • 45+2
    • Matheus Cunha Penalty - Saved
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 57
    • Nadiem Amiri Goal
  • 59
    • Anton Stach Yellow Card
  • 63
    • Maximilian Arnold Red Card
  • 65
    • On: Malcom|Off: Claudinho
  • 68
    • On: Ragnar Ache|Off: Max Kruse
  • 68
    • On: Eduard Löwen|Off: Marco Richter
  • 74
    • On: Paulinho|Off: Antony
  • 74
    • On: Cedric Teuchert|Off: Nadiem Amiri
  • 74
    • On: Reiner|Off: Richarlison
  • 81
    • On: Keven Schlotterbeck|Off: Anton Stach
  • 83
    • Douglas Luiz Yellow Card
  • 84
    • Ragnar Ache Goal - Header
  • 86
    • Benjamin Henrichs Yellow Card
  • 87
    • Jordan Torunarigha Yellow Card
  • 90+5
    • Paulinho Goal
Brazil U23 Logo Brazil U23 BRA Germany U23 GER Germany U23 Logo
BRA
4-2-3-1
GER
4-3-3
BRA
4-2-3-1
  • 1Santos
  • 6Arana
  • 3Carlos
  • 15Nino
  • 13Alves
  • 8Guimarães
  • 5Douglas Luiz
  • 20Claudinho
    On: Malcom | Off: Claudinho
  • 10Richarlison
    On: Reiner | Off: Richarlison
  • 11Antony
    On: Paulinho | Off: Antony
  • 9Cunha
No. Name
1 Santos
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Diego Carlos
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Nino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Guilherme Arana
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Richarlison  7' 22' 30'
Goals 3
  • Shots 7
  • 4 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 5 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
74' 19  Reiner
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Bruno Guimarães
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Douglas Luiz  83'
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Matheus Cunha
Goals 0
  • Shots 7
  • 5 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 3 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Claudinho
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
65' 17  Malcom
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Antony
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
74' 7  Paulinho  90'+5'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Ricardo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Matheus Henrique
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Brenno
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Gabriel Menino
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
  • ,
  • Yokohama, Japan

Match Commentary

90'+5' Goal! Brazil U23 4, Germany U23 2. Paulinho (Brazil U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
90'+4' Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Brazil U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved.
90'+3' Attempt blocked. Paulinho (Brazil U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.

Match Stats

BRA
GER

Possession

52% 48%

Shots (on Goal)

24 (13)
6 (3)
BRA GER
16 Fouls 20
1 Yellow Cards 4
0 Red Cards 1
0 Offsides 2
6 Corner Kicks 4
1 Saves 9
