Brazil U23 BRA
Germany U23 GER
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
7
-
Richarlison Goal
-
-
22
-
Richarlison Goal - Header
-
-
26
-
Amos Pieper Yellow Card
-
-
30
-
Richarlison Goal
-
-
35
-
Maximilian Arnold Yellow Card
-
-
45
-
On: Jordan Torunarigha|Off: Amos Pieper
-
-
45+2
-
Matheus Cunha Penalty - Saved
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
57
-
Nadiem Amiri Goal
-
-
59
-
Anton Stach Yellow Card
-
-
63
-
Maximilian Arnold Red Card
-
-
65
-
On: Malcom|Off: Claudinho
-
-
68
-
On: Ragnar Ache|Off: Max Kruse
-
-
68
-
On: Eduard Löwen|Off: Marco Richter
-
-
74
-
On: Paulinho|Off: Antony
-
-
74
-
On: Cedric Teuchert|Off: Nadiem Amiri
-
-
74
-
On: Reiner|Off: Richarlison
-
-
81
-
On: Keven Schlotterbeck|Off: Anton Stach
-
-
83
-
Douglas Luiz Yellow Card
-
-
84
-
Ragnar Ache Goal - Header
-
-
86
-
Benjamin Henrichs Yellow Card
-
-
87
-
Jordan Torunarigha Yellow Card
-
-
90+5
-
Paulinho Goal
-
4-2-3-1
- Santos
- Arana
- Carlos
- Nino
- Alves
- Guimarães
- Douglas Luiz
- ClaudinhoOn: Malcom | Off: Claudinho
- RicharlisonOn: Reiner | Off: Richarlison
- AntonyOn: Paulinho | Off: Antony
- Cunha
|No.
|Name
|
1 Santos
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
15 Nino
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
|
10 Richarlison 7' 22' 30'
Goals 3
74' 19 Reiner
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
5 Douglas Luiz 83'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Claudinho
Goals 0
65' 17 Malcom
Goals 0
|
11 Antony
Goals 0
74' 7 Paulinho 90'+5'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
4 Ricardo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Brenno
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
4-3-3
- Müller
- Raum
- Uduokhai
- PieperOn: Jordan Torunarigha | Off: Amos Pieper
- Henrichs
- StachOn: Keven Schlotterbeck | Off: Anton Stach
- Arnold
- Maier
- AmiriOn: Cedric Teuchert | Off: Nadiem Amiri
- KruseOn: Ragnar Ache | Off: Max Kruse
- RichterOn: Eduard Löwen | Off: Marco Richter
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 9
|
Goals 0
|
5 Amos Pieper 26'
Goals 0
45' 15 Jordan Torunarigha 87'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
2 Benjamin Henrichs 86'
Goals 0
|
8 Maximilian Arnold 35' 63'
Goals 0
|
17 Anton Stach 59'
Goals 0
81' 16 Keven Schlotterbeck
Goals 0
|
13 Arne Maier
Goals 0
|
10 Max Kruse
Goals 0
68' 6 Ragnar Ache 84'
Goals 1
|
11 Nadiem Amiri 57'
Goals 1
74' 9 Cedric Teuchert
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
68' 18 Eduard Löwen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Nissan Stadium, Yokohama
-
,
-
Yokohama, Japan
Match Commentary
|90'+5'
|Goal! Brazil U23 4, Germany U23 2. Paulinho (Brazil U23) right footed shot from the centre of the box following a fast break.
|90'+4'
|Attempt saved. Matheus Cunha (Brazil U23) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved.
|90'+3'
|Attempt blocked. Paulinho (Brazil U23) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matheus Cunha.
Match Stats
BRA
GER
Possession
52% 48%
Shots (on Goal)
24 (13)
6 (3)
|BRA
|GER
|16
|Fouls
|20
|1
|Yellow Cards
|4
|0
|Red Cards
|1
|0
|Offsides
|2
|6
|Corner Kicks
|4
|1
|Saves
|9
Men's Olympic Tournament Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Ivory Coast U23
|1
|+1
|3
|2
|Brazil U23
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Germany U23
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Saudi Arabia U23
|1
|-1
|0
