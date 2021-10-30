  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 4
    • Jordan Henderson Goal
  • 20
    • On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain|Off: Naby Keita
  • 24
    • Sadio Mané Goal - Header
  • 41
    • Enock Mwepu Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
  • 60
    • On: Alexis Mac Allister|Off: Yves Bissouma
  • 65
    • Leandro Trossard Goal
  • 66
    • On: Tariq Lamptey|Off: Jakub Moder
  • 77
    • On: Pascal Gross|Off: Adam Lallana
  • 78
    • On: Diogo Jota|Off: Roberto Firmino
  • 87
    • On: Takumi Minamino|Off: Curtis Jones
  • 88
    • Takumi Minamino Yellow Card
  • 90
    • Tariq Lamptey Yellow Card
  • 90+1
    • Shane Duffy Yellow Card
  • 90+4
    • Andy Robertson Yellow Card
  • FT
    • End Regular Time
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Brighton & Hove Albion BHA Brighton & Hove Albion Logo
LIV
4-3-3
BHA
4-2-3-1
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Konaté
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 17Jones
    On: Takumi Minamino | Off: Curtis Jones
  • 14Henderson
  • 8Keita
    On: Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain | Off: Naby Keita
  • 10Mané
  • 9Firmino
    On: Diogo Jota | Off: Roberto Firmino
  • 11Salah
No. Name
1 Alisson
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Virgil van Dijk
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Ibrahima Konaté
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Andy Robertson  90'+4'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
66 Trent Alexander-Arnold
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Jordan Henderson  4'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
87' 18  Takumi Minamino  88'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Naby Keita
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20' 15  Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Roberto Firmino
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
78' 20  Diogo Jota
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Sadio Mané  24'
Goals 1
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Salah
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Adrián
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Konstantinos Tsimikas
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
90'+5' Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
90'+4' Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).

Match Stats

LIV
BHA

Possession

59% 41%

Shots (on Goal)

14 (3)
9 (6)
LIV BHA
8 Fouls 5
2 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 5
5 Corner Kicks 3
4 Saves 1
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Chelsea 10 +23 25
2 Liverpool 10 +21 22
3 Manchester City 10 +14 20
4 West Ham United 9 +6 17
5 Arsenal 10 -1 17
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 10 0 16
7 Tottenham Hotspur 9 -4 15
8 Manchester United 9 +1 14
9 Everton 9 +1 14
10 Leicester City 10 -2 14
11 Wolverhampton Wanderers 9 0 13
12 Brentford 10 0 12
13 Crystal Palace 10 -1 12
14 Southampton 10 -3 11
15 Aston Villa 9 -2 10
16 Watford 10 -6 10
17 Burnley 10 -6 7
18 Leeds United 9 -8 7
19 Newcastle United 10 -12 4
20 Norwich City 9 -21 2