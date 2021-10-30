Liverpool slip up vs. Brighton, waste two-goal lead
Brighton fought back from two goals down to shock Liverpool and earn an unexpected 2-2 draw at Anfield on Saturday.
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 4
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Andy Robertson 90'+4'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Jordan Henderson 4'
Goals 1
|
17 Curtis Jones
Goals 0
87' 18 Takumi Minamino 88'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
20' 15 Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
78' 20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané 24'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
12 Joe Gomez
Goals 0
|
13 Adrián
Saves 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
27 Divock Origi
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
80 Tyler Morton
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
24 Shane Duffy 90'+1'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
34 Joël Veltman
Goals 0
|
14 Adam Lallana
Goals 0
77' 13 Pascal Gross
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 10 Alexis Mac Allister
Goals 0
|
12 Enock Mwepu 41'
Goals 1
|
11 Leandro Trossard 65'
Goals 1
|
15 Jakub Moder
Goals 0
66' 2 Tariq Lamptey 90'
Goals 0
|
20 Solly March
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
23 Jason Steele
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
|90'+5'
|Second Half ends, Liverpool 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 2.
|90'+4'
|Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (Liverpool).
|LIV
|BHA
|8
|Fouls
|5
|2
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|5
|5
|Corner Kicks
|3
|4
|Saves
|1
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Chelsea
|10
|+23
|25
|2
|Liverpool
|10
|+21
|22
|3
|Manchester City
|10
|+14
|20
|4
|West Ham United
|9
|+6
|17
|5
|Arsenal
|10
|-1
|17
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|10
|0
|16
|7
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9
|-4
|15
|8
|Manchester United
|9
|+1
|14
|9
|Everton
|9
|+1
|14
|10
|Leicester City
|10
|-2
|14
|11
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|9
|0
|13
|12
|Brentford
|10
|0
|12
|13
|Crystal Palace
|10
|-1
|12
|14
|Southampton
|10
|-3
|11
|15
|Aston Villa
|9
|-2
|10
|16
|Watford
|10
|-6
|10
|17
|Burnley
|10
|-6
|7
|18
|Leeds United
|9
|-8
|7
|19
|Newcastle United
|10
|-12
|4
|20
|Norwich City
|9
|-21
|2
