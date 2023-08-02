Match Timeline

Jamaica
Brazil
  • KO
  • 30
  • HT

Match Commentary

45'+3'
First Half ends, Jamaica 0, Brazil 0.
41'
Marta (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
Foul by Allyson Swaby (Jamaica).

Match Stats

JAMBRA
6Fouls1
1Yellow Cards0
0Red Cards0
1Offsides0
0Corner Kicks0
6Saves0
JAM

Possession

BRA
24%
76%

Shots (on Goal)

0 (0)
11 (6)