Match Formations
- Spencer13
- Blackwood14
- Swaby4
- Swaby17
- Wiltshire19
- Sampson3
- Brown10
- Spence8
- Primus20
- Matthews21
- Shaw11
Game Information
Melbourne Rectangular Stadium
6:00 AM, August 2, 2023Coverage: FS1
Melbourne, Australia
- Referees:
- Esther Staubli
Match Timeline
Match Commentary
45'+3'
First Half ends, Jamaica 0, Brazil 0.
41'
Marta (Brazil) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
41'
Foul by Allyson Swaby (Jamaica).
Match Stats
|JAM
|BRA
|6
|Fouls
|1
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|6
|Saves
|0
JAM
Possession
BRA
24%
76%
Shots (on Goal)
0 (0)
11 (6)
FIFA Women's World Cup Standings
Women's World Cup News
Lauren James is England's 'cheat code' at WWC - Rachel Daly
Rachel Daly has described Lauren James as England's "cheat code" after she scored twice and grabbed three assists in the team's 6-1 win over China.
Visiting the giant Sam Kerr mural in Western Australia
Sophie Lawson takes a trip to a huge mural of Sam Kerr in her hometown of East Fremantle in Western Australia.