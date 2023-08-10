2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Quarterfinals
FOX
Match Formations
- Coll23
- Batlle2
- Codina14
- Paredes4
- Hernández12
- Hermoso10
- Abelleira3
- Bonmatí6
- Caldentey8
- González9
- Redondo17
Game Information
Wellington Regional Stadium
9:00 PM, August 10, 2023Coverage: FOX
Wellington, New Zealand
- Referees:
- Stephanie Frappart
Match Timeline
- KO
- 35
Match Commentary
38'
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
38'
VAR Decision: No Goal Spain 0-0 Netherlands.
37'
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Esther González (Spain) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Match Stats
|ESP
|NED
|3
|Fouls
|5
|1
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|1
|1
|Corner Kicks
|1
|0
|Saves
|2
ESP
Possession
NED
59%
41%
Shots (on Goal)
9 (2)
0 (0)
