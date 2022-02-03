  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 28
    • Adama Guira Yellow Card
  • 36
    • On: Sofiane Ouédraogo|Off: Hervé Koffi
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 50
    • Bouna Sarr Yellow Card
  • 60
    • On: Zakaria Sanogo|Off: Cyrille Bayala
  • 65
    • On: Pape Alassane Gueye|Off: Cheikhou Kouyaté
  • 65
    • On: Ismaïla Sarr|Off: Famara Diedhiou
  • 70
    • Abdou Diallo Goal
  • 76
    • Idrissa Gueye Goal
  • 78
    • On: Pape Sarr|Off: Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
Burkina Faso Logo Burkina Faso BKA Senegal SEN Senegal Logo
Tap an icon to see more
BKA
4-3-3
SEN
4-2-3-1
BKA
4-3-3
  • 16Koffi
    On: Sofiane Ouédraogo | Off: Hervé Koffi
  • 25Yago
  • 12Tapsoba
  • 14Dayo
  • 9Kabore
  • 22Blati Touré
  • 24Guira
  • 20Sangare
  • 21Bayala
    On: Zakaria Sanogo | Off: Cyrille Bayala
  • 10Traoré
  • 19Bandé
No. Name
16 Hervé Koffi
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
36' 23  Sofiane Ouédraogo
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Edmond Tapsoba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Issoufou Dayo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Steeve Yago
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Issa Kabore
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Adama Guira  28'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Ibrahim Blati Touré
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Gustavo Sangare
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Bertrand Traoré
Goals 0
  • Shots 4
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Cyrille Bayala
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 17  Zakaria Sanogo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Hassane Bandé
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Soumaila Ouattara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
18 Ismahila Ouédraogo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Djibril Ouattara
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Fessal Tapsoba
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Mohamed Konate
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Saïdou Simporé
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Eric Traore
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Abass Oula Traore
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Aboubacar Sawadogo
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Patrick Malo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo
  • ,
  • Yaoundé

Match Commentary

78' Substitution, Senegal. Pape Sarr replaces Bamba Dieng.
76' Goal! Burkina Faso 0, Senegal 2. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
75' Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Senegal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saliou Ciss with a cross following a set piece situation.

Match Stats

BKA
SEN

Possession

47% 53%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (2)
16 (6)
BKA SEN
15 Fouls 7
1 Yellow Cards 1
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 0
6 Corner Kicks 5
4 Saves 2
Data is currently unavailable.