-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
28
-
Adama Guira Yellow Card
-
-
36
-
On: Sofiane Ouédraogo|Off: Hervé Koffi
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
50
-
Bouna Sarr Yellow Card
-
-
60
-
On: Zakaria Sanogo|Off: Cyrille Bayala
-
-
65
-
On: Pape Alassane Gueye|Off: Cheikhou Kouyaté
-
-
65
-
On: Ismaïla Sarr|Off: Famara Diedhiou
-
-
70
-
Abdou Diallo Goal
-
-
76
-
Idrissa Gueye Goal
-
-
78
-
On: Pape Sarr|Off: Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
-
- KoffiOn: Sofiane Ouédraogo | Off: Hervé Koffi
- Yago
- Tapsoba
- Dayo
- Kabore
- Blati Touré
- Guira
- Sangare
- BayalaOn: Zakaria Sanogo | Off: Cyrille Bayala
- Traoré
- Bandé
|No.
|Name
|
16 Hervé Koffi
Saves 2
36' 23 Sofiane Ouédraogo
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
25 Steeve Yago
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Adama Guira 28'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 17 Zakaria Sanogo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Mendy
- Ciss
- Diallo
- Koulibaly
- Sarr
- Mendy
- KouyatéOn: Pape Alassane Gueye | Off: Cheikhou Kouyaté
- Mané
- Gueye
- DiengOn: Pape Sarr | Off: Ahmadou Bamba Dieng
- DiedhiouOn: Ismaïla Sarr | Off: Famara Diedhiou
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 2
|
22 Abdou Diallo 70'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Bouna Sarr 50'
Goals 0
|
5 Idrissa Gueye 76'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 26 Pape Alassane Gueye
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
65' 18 Ismaïla Sarr
Goals 0
|
10 Sadio Mané
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
78' 17 Pape Sarr
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
13 Joseph Lopy
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Habib Diallo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Alfred Gomis
Saves 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Mame Thiam
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Stade Omnisport Ahmadou Ahidjo
-
,
-
Yaoundé
Match Commentary
|78'
|Substitution, Senegal. Pape Sarr replaces Bamba Dieng.
|76'
|Goal! Burkina Faso 0, Senegal 2. Idrissa Gueye (Senegal) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Sadio Mané.
|75'
|Attempt missed. Pape Gueye (Senegal) header from the right side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Saliou Ciss with a cross following a set piece situation.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|BKA
|SEN
|15
|Fouls
|7
|1
|Yellow Cards
|1
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|6
|Corner Kicks
|5
|4
|Saves
|2
