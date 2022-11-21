  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 2
    • Alphonso Davies Goal - Header
  • 36
    • Andrej Kramaric Goal
  • 44
    • Marko Livaja Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Croatia 2, Canada 1.
  • 45
    • On: Ismaël Koné|Off: Stephen Eustáquio
  • 45
    • On: Jonathan Osorio|Off: Cyle Larin
  • 52
    • Tajon Buchanan Yellow Card
  • 56
    • Dejan Lovren Yellow Card
  • 60
    • On: Bruno Petkovic|Off: Marko Livaja
  • 62
    • On: Junior Hoilett|Off: Richie Laryea
  • 70
    • Andrej Kramaric Goal
  • 72
    • On: Lucas Cavallini|Off: Jonathan David
  • 73
    • On: Sam Adekugbe|Off: Atiba Hutchinson
  • 73
    • On: Nikola Vlasic|Off: Andrej Kramaric
  • 85
    • Luka Modric Yellow Card
  • 85
    • Kamal Miller Yellow Card
  • 86
    • On: Mislav Orsic|Off: Ivan Perisic
  • 86
    • On: Mario Pasalic|Off: Luka Modric
  • 86
    • On: Lovro Majer|Off: Mateo Kovacic
  • 90+4
    • Lovro Majer Goal
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Croatia 4, Canada 1.
Croatia Logo Croatia CRO Canada CAN Canada Logo
CRO
4-3-3
CAN
4-4-2
CRO
4-3-3
  • 1Livakovic
  • 19Sosa
  • 20Gvardiol
  • 6Lovren
  • 22Juranovic
  • 8Kovacic
    On: Lovro Majer | Off: Mateo Kovacic
  • 11Brozovic
  • 10Modric
    On: Mario Pasalic | Off: Luka Modric
  • 4Perisic
    On: Mislav Orsic | Off: Ivan Perisic
  • 14Livaja
    On: Bruno Petkovic | Off: Marko Livaja
  • 9Kramaric
    On: Nikola Vlasic | Off: Andrej Kramaric
No. Name
1 Dominik Livakovic
Saves 1
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Josko Gvardiol
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Dejan Lovren  56'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Josip Juranovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marcelo Brozovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
86' 7  Lovro Majer  90'+4'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Luka Modric  85'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
86' 15  Mario Pasalic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Marko Livaja  44'
Goals 1
  • Shots 3
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 16  Bruno Petkovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 2
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
86' 18  Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Andrej Kramaric  36' 70'
Goals 2
  • Shots 5
  • 3 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
73' 13  Nikola Vlasic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Ante Budimir
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Borna Barisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Josip Stanisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Martin Erlic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Kristijan Jakic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Khalifa International Stadium
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FS1
  • Al Rayyan, Qatar
  • ATTENDANCE: 44,374
  • REFEREE: Andrés Matonte

Match Commentary

- Match ends, Croatia 4, Canada 1.
90'+7' Second Half ends, Croatia 4, Canada 1.
90'+6' Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Kamal Miller.

Match Stats

CRO
CAN

Possession

48% 52%

Shots (on Goal)

13 (10)
8 (2)
CRO CAN
13 Fouls 5
2 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 3
6 Corner Kicks 2
1 Saves 6
