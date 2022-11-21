What the World Cup fan village in Qatar looks like
Canada exit World Cup in defeat to Croatia
Canada have been knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Croatia on Sunday.
Canada have been knocked out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Croatia on Sunday.
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
6 Dejan Lovren 56'
Goals 0
|
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
86' 7 Lovro Majer 90'+4'
Goals 1
|
10 Luka Modric 85'
Goals 0
86' 15 Mario Pasalic
Goals 0
|
14 Marko Livaja 44'
Goals 1
60' 16 Bruno Petkovic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
86' 18 Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
|
9 Andrej Kramaric 36' 70'
Goals 2
73' 13 Nikola Vlasic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
|
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
|
17 Ante Budimir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
|
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
|No.
|Name
|
18 Milan Borjan
Saves 6
|
4 Kamal Miller 85'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
62' 10 Junior Hoilett
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 15 Ismaël Koné
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
73' 3 Sam Adekugbe
Goals 0
|
19 Alphonso Davies 2'
Goals 1
|
11 Tajon Buchanan 52'
Goals 0
|
17 Cyle Larin
Goals 0
45' 21 Jonathan Osorio
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
72' 9 Lucas Cavallini
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Liam Millar
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
12 Ike Ugbo
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, Croatia 4, Canada 1.
|90'+7'
|Second Half ends, Croatia 4, Canada 1.
|90'+6'
|Corner, Croatia. Conceded by Kamal Miller.
|CRO
|CAN
|13
|Fouls
|5
|2
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|3
|6
|Corner Kicks
|2
|1
|Saves
|6
