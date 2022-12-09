  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 25
    • Danilo Yellow Card
  • 31
    • Marcelo Brozovic Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 56
    • On: Antony|Off: Raphinha
  • 64
    • On: Rodrygo|Off: Vinícius Júnior
  • 68
    • Casemiro Yellow Card
  • 72
    • On: Nikola Vlasic|Off: Mario Pasalic
  • 72
    • On: Bruno Petkovic|Off: Andrej Kramaric
  • 77
    • Marquinhos Yellow Card
  • 84
    • On: Pedro|Off: Richarlison
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, Croatia 0, Brazil 0.
  • 105+1
    • Neymar Goal
  • 105
    • On: Lovro Majer|Off: Mateo Kovacic
  • 105
    • On: Alex Sandro|Off: Éder Militão
  • 105
    • On: Fred|Off: Lucas Paquetá
  • 110
    • On: Ante Budimir|Off: Borna Sosa
  • 114
    • On: Mislav Orsic|Off: Marcelo Brozovic
  • 116
    • Bruno Petkovic Goal
  • 117
    • Bruno Petkovic Yellow Card
Croatia Logo Croatia CRO Brazil BRA Brazil Logo
Tap an icon to see more
CRO
4-3-3
BRA
4-2-3-1
CRO
4-3-3
  • 1Livakovic
  • 19Sosa
    On: Ante Budimir | Off: Borna Sosa
  • 20Gvardiol
  • 6Lovren
  • 22Juranovic
  • 8Kovacic
    On: Lovro Majer | Off: Mateo Kovacic
  • 11Brozovic
    On: Mislav Orsic | Off: Marcelo Brozovic
  • 10Modric
  • 4Perisic
  • 9Kramaric
    On: Bruno Petkovic | Off: Andrej Kramaric
  • 15Pasalic
    On: Nikola Vlasic | Off: Mario Pasalic
No. Name
1 Dominik Livakovic
Saves 10
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Josko Gvardiol
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Dejan Lovren
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
110' 17  Ante Budimir
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
22 Josip Juranovic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Marcelo Brozovic  31'
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 4
  • 6 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
114' 18  Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
8 Mateo Kovacic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
105' 7  Lovro Majer
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 5 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Andrej Kramaric
Goals 0
  • Shots 2
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 2
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
72' 16  Bruno Petkovic  116' 117'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Mario Pasalic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
72' 13  Nikola Vlasic
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Josip Stanisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Borna Barisic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
26 Kristijan Jakic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Marko Livaja
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Martin Erlic
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Domagoj Vida
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Education City Stadium
  • ,
    COVERAGE: FOX
  • Doha, Qatar
  • REFEREE: Michael Oliver

Match Commentary

120' Foul by Neymar (Brazil).
120' Dejan Lovren (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
119' Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).

Match Stats

CRO
BRA

Possession

50% 50%

Shots (on Goal)

8 (1)
19 (10)
CRO BRA
21 Fouls 22
2 Yellow Cards 3
0 Red Cards 0
3 Offsides 3
3 Corner Kicks 7
10 Saves 0
Data is currently unavailable.