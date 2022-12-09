Croatia CRO
Brazil BRA
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
25
-
Danilo Yellow Card
-
-
31
-
Marcelo Brozovic Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
56
-
On: Antony|Off: Raphinha
-
-
64
-
On: Rodrygo|Off: Vinícius Júnior
-
-
68
-
Casemiro Yellow Card
-
-
72
-
On: Nikola Vlasic|Off: Mario Pasalic
-
-
72
-
On: Bruno Petkovic|Off: Andrej Kramaric
-
-
77
-
Marquinhos Yellow Card
-
-
84
-
On: Pedro|Off: Richarlison
-
-
FT
-
Second Half ends, Croatia 0, Brazil 0.
-
-
105+1
-
Neymar Goal
-
-
105
-
On: Lovro Majer|Off: Mateo Kovacic
-
-
105
-
On: Alex Sandro|Off: Éder Militão
-
-
105
-
On: Fred|Off: Lucas Paquetá
-
-
110
-
On: Ante Budimir|Off: Borna Sosa
-
-
114
-
On: Mislav Orsic|Off: Marcelo Brozovic
-
-
116
-
Bruno Petkovic Goal
-
-
117
-
Bruno Petkovic Yellow Card
-
4-3-3
- Livakovic
- SosaOn: Ante Budimir | Off: Borna Sosa
- Gvardiol
- Lovren
- Juranovic
- KovacicOn: Lovro Majer | Off: Mateo Kovacic
- BrozovicOn: Mislav Orsic | Off: Marcelo Brozovic
- Modric
- Perisic
- KramaricOn: Bruno Petkovic | Off: Andrej Kramaric
- PasalicOn: Nikola Vlasic | Off: Mario Pasalic
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 10
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
19 Borna Sosa
Goals 0
110' 17 Ante Budimir
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Marcelo Brozovic 31'
Goals 0
114' 18 Mislav Orsic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
105' 7 Lovro Majer
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
72' 16 Bruno Petkovic 116' 117'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
72' 13 Nikola Vlasic
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
24 Josip Sutalo
Goals 0
|
23 Ivica Ivusic
Saves 0
|
25 Luka Sucic
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Ivo Grbic
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Marko Livaja
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Domagoj Vida
Goals 0
4-2-3-1
- Alisson
- Danilo
- Silva
- Marquinhos
- MilitãoOn: Alex Sandro | Off: Éder Militão
- Casemiro
- PaquetáOn: Fred | Off: Lucas Paquetá
- Vinícius JúniorOn: Rodrygo | Off: Vinícius Júnior
- Neymar
- RaphinhaOn: Antony | Off: Raphinha
- RicharlisonOn: Pedro | Off: Richarlison
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
4 Marquinhos 77'
Goals 0
|
2 Danilo 25'
Goals 0
|
14 Éder Militão
Goals 0
105' 6 Alex Sandro
Goals 0
|
10 Neymar 105'+1'
Goals 1
|
5 Casemiro 68'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
105' 8 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
84' 25 Pedro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
64' 21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|
11 Raphinha
Goals 0
56' 19 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
15 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
12 Weverton
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Dani Alves
Goals 0
|
24 Bremer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Ederson
Saves 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Education City Stadium
-
,COVERAGE: FOX
-
Doha, Qatar
-
REFEREE: Michael Oliver
Match Commentary
|120'
|Foul by Neymar (Brazil).
|120'
|Dejan Lovren (Croatia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|119'
|Foul by Alex Sandro (Brazil).
Match Stats
CRO
BRA
Possession
50% 50%
Shots (on Goal)
8 (1)
19 (10)
|CRO
|BRA
|21
|Fouls
|22
|2
|Yellow Cards
|3
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|3
|Offsides
|3
|3
|Corner Kicks
|7
|10
|Saves
|0
Data is currently unavailable.
