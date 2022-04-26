-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
2
-
Kevin De Bruyne Goal - Header
-
-
11
-
Gabriel Jesus Goal
-
-
33
-
Karim Benzema Goal
-
-
36
-
On: Fernandinho|Off: John Stones
-
- Ederson
- Zinchenko
- Laporte
- Dias
- StonesOn: Fernandinho | Off: John Stones
- De Bruyne
- Rodri
- Silva
- Foden
- Jesus
- Mahrez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
36' 25 Fernandinho
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Kevin De Bruyne 2'
Goals 1
|
9 Gabriel Jesus 11'
Goals 1
|
47 Phil Foden
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
90 Romeo Lavia
Goals 0
|
87 James Mcatee
Goals 0
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
13 Zack Steffen
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
79 Luke Mbete
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
33 Scott Carson
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
- Courtois
- Mendy
- Alaba
- Militão
- Carvajal
- Modric
- Kroos
- Valverde
- Vinícius Júnior
- Benzema
- Rodrygo
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Luka Modric
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
9 Karim Benzema 33'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
21 Rodrygo
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
14 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
40 Toni Fuidias
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
12 Marcelo
Goals 0
|
13 Andriy Lunin
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
6 Nacho
Goals 0
|
22 Isco
Goals 0
|
18 Gareth Bale
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Etihad Stadium
-
,
-
Manchester, England
-
REFEREE: Istvan Kovacs
Match Commentary
|44'
|Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
|44'
|Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).
|43'
|Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Federico Valverde.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|MNC
|MAD
|3
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|2
|Corner Kicks
|3
|1
|Saves
|0
UEFA Champions League News
Arnaut Danjuma interview: Villarreal star talks Champions League, working for Unai Emery and facing Liverpool
Arnaut Danjuma has been a star of Villarreal's run to the UCL semis. He talks to ESPN about his career and returning to England to face Liverpool.
Liverpool must 'respect' deserving Villarreal in Champions League showdown - Unai Emery
Villarreal boss Unai Emery said his team deserve to be in the semifinals of the Champions League ahead of Wednesday's clash with Liverpool.
Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool won't underestimate Villarreal in Champions League semifinal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said that Juventus and Bayern Munich may have underestimated Villarreal but his team will not make the same mistake.
Danjuma: No luck behind Villarreal's giant-killing UCL run
Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma looks forward to facing Liverpool after success against Juventus and Bayern.
Villarreal's Champions League run no fluke: After eliminating Juventus and Bayern Munich, are Liverpool next?
Villarreal are thriving against Europe's elite with sights set on Champions League glory. Can they crack Liverpool next in semifinal bid?
Pep Guardiola: Man City can't rival Real Madrid's Champions League history
Pep Guardiola has said Manchester City cannot compete with Real Madrid's history in the Champions League.