  • KO
    • First Half begins.
  • 15
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • 23
    • Rodrigo Bentancur Yellow Card
  • 26
    • Cristian Romero Yellow Card
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 59
    • On: Kevin De Bruyne|Off: Riyad Mahrez
  • 75
    • Ivan Perisic Yellow Card
  • 79
    • On: Ryan Sessegnon|Off: Ivan Perisic
  • 83
    • Ederson Yellow Card
  • 84
    • On: Yves Bissouma|Off: Son Heung-Min
  • 84
    • On: Ilkay Gündogan|Off: Bernardo Silva
  • 87
    • Cristian Romero Red Card
  • 88
    • On: Davinson Sánchez|Off: Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur Logo Tottenham Hotspur TOT Manchester City MNC Manchester City Logo
TOT
3-4-2-1
MNC
4-4-2
TOT
3-4-2-1
  • 1Lloris
  • 33Davies
  • 15Dier
  • 17Romero
  • 14Perisic
    On: Ryan Sessegnon | Off: Ivan Perisic
  • 30Bentancur
  • 5Hojbjerg
  • 12Royal
  • 7Heung-Min
    On: Yves Bissouma | Off: Son Heung-Min
  • 21Kulusevski
    On: Davinson Sánchez | Off: Dejan Kulusevski
  • 10Kane
No. Name
1 Hugo Lloris
Saves 4
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Cristian Romero  26' 87'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 1 Red
30 Rodrigo Bentancur  23'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assist 1
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
14 Ivan Perisic  75'
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 3
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 1 Yellow
    • 0 Red
79' 19  Ryan Sessegnon
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
12 Emerson Royal
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 4 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Harry Kane  15'
Goals 1
  • Shots 5
  • 2 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 2 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
7 Son Heung-Min
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
84' 38  Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
21 Dejan Kulusevski
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
88' 6  Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
4 Oliver Skipp
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Pedro Porro
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
16 Arnaut Danjuma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
9 Richarlison
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
34 Clément Lenglet
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
20 Fraser Forster
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
  • London, England
  • REFEREE: Andy Madley

Match Commentary

90'+2' Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
90'+2' Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
90'+1' Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Match Stats

TOT
MNC

Possession

36% 64%

Shots (on Goal)

12 (3)
14 (4)
TOT MNC
19 Fouls 12
2 Yellow Cards 1
1 Red Cards 0
2 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 6
4 Saves 2
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Arsenal 20 +28 50
2 Manchester City 20 +33 45
3 Manchester United 21 +8 42
4 Newcastle United 21 +22 40
5 Tottenham Hotspur 21 +9 36
6 Brighton & Hove Albion 20 +11 34
7 Brentford 21 +7 33
8 Fulham 22 +2 32
9 Chelsea 21 +1 30
10 Liverpool 20 +6 29
11 Aston Villa 21 -6 28
12 Crystal Palace 21 -10 24
13 Nottingham Forest 21 -18 24
14 Leicester City 21 -5 21
15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 21 -15 20
16 West Ham United 21 -8 19
17 Leeds United 20 -8 18
18 Everton 21 -12 18
19 AFC Bournemouth 21 -24 17
20 Southampton 21 -21 15