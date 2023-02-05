-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
-
15
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
23
-
Rodrigo Bentancur Yellow Card
-
-
26
-
Cristian Romero Yellow Card
-
-
HT
-
Halftime
-
-
59
-
On: Kevin De Bruyne|Off: Riyad Mahrez
-
-
75
-
Ivan Perisic Yellow Card
-
-
79
-
On: Ryan Sessegnon|Off: Ivan Perisic
-
-
83
-
Ederson Yellow Card
-
-
84
-
On: Yves Bissouma|Off: Son Heung-Min
-
-
84
-
On: Ilkay Gündogan|Off: Bernardo Silva
-
-
87
-
Cristian Romero Red Card
-
-
88
-
On: Davinson Sánchez|Off: Dejan Kulusevski
-
- Lloris
- Davies
- Dier
- Romero
- PerisicOn: Ryan Sessegnon | Off: Ivan Perisic
- Bentancur
- Hojbjerg
- Royal
- Heung-MinOn: Yves Bissouma | Off: Son Heung-Min
- KulusevskiOn: Davinson Sánchez | Off: Dejan Kulusevski
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 4
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
17 Cristian Romero 26' 87'
Goals 0
|
30 Rodrigo Bentancur 23'
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic 75'
Goals 0
79' 19 Ryan Sessegnon
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 15'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
84' 38 Yves Bissouma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
88' 6 Davinson Sánchez
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
23 Pedro Porro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
- Ederson
- Lewis
- Aké
- Akanji
- Walker
- Grealish
- SilvaOn: Ilkay Gündogan | Off: Bernardo Silva
- Rodri
- MahrezOn: Kevin De Bruyne | Off: Riyad Mahrez
- Haaland
- Álvarez
|No.
|Name
|
31 Ederson 83'
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
82 Rico Lewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
84' 8 Ilkay Gündogan
Goals 0
|
16 Rodri
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
26 Riyad Mahrez
Goals 0
59' 17 Kevin De Bruyne
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
80 Cole Palmer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
21 Sergio Gómez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Andy Madley
Match Commentary
|90'+2'
|Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|90'+2'
|Foul by Rodri (Manchester City).
|90'+1'
|Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|TOT
|MNC
|19
|Fouls
|12
|2
|Yellow Cards
|1
|1
|Red Cards
|0
|2
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|6
|4
|Saves
|2
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Arsenal
|20
|+28
|50
|2
|Manchester City
|20
|+33
|45
|3
|Manchester United
|21
|+8
|42
|4
|Newcastle United
|21
|+22
|40
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|21
|+9
|36
|6
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|20
|+11
|34
|7
|Brentford
|21
|+7
|33
|8
|Fulham
|22
|+2
|32
|9
|Chelsea
|21
|+1
|30
|10
|Liverpool
|20
|+6
|29
|11
|Aston Villa
|21
|-6
|28
|12
|Crystal Palace
|21
|-10
|24
|13
|Nottingham Forest
|21
|-18
|24
|14
|Leicester City
|21
|-5
|21
|15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|21
|-15
|20
|16
|West Ham United
|21
|-8
|19
|17
|Leeds United
|20
|-8
|18
|18
|Everton
|21
|-12
|18
|19
|AFC Bournemouth
|21
|-24
|17
|20
|Southampton
|21
|-21
|15
