Harry Kane scored a record 267th goal for Tottenham on Sunday. ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images

A record-breaking Harry Kane strike helped Tottenham edge to a 1-0 victory over Manchester City on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's side failed to make up ground in the Premier League title race.

Kane became Spurs' all-time leading scorer when he sent his side into the lead on 15 minutes after finding an inch of space inside the City box and dispatched a strike finish past goalkeeper Ederson.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

Spurs enjoyed a similarly positive first-half lead when they last faced City on Jan. 19 before conceding four goals in a second-half collapse, but the North London club changed the script this time out. City piled on pressure in a fast-paced, end-to-end second half but were frustrated by a resolute Spurs defence.

The home side faced a nervy final period when defender Cristian Romero was shown a second yellow card and sent off for a clumsy tackle on Jack Grealish on 88 minutes, but still they managed to secure their lead and an important three points.

City had been hoping to capitalise on Premier League leaders Arsenal suffering a loss away to relegation-threatened Everton on Saturday. Sunday's result means Arsenal, who have a game in hand, remain five points clear of City.

Spurs were without coach Antonio Conte, who underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove his gallbladder.

Pep Guardiola made some surprising changes in his starting lineup, including leaving Kevin De Bruyne on bench, which he told Sky Sports before the match was a "tactical" decision.