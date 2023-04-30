Liverpool LIV
Tottenham Hotspur TOT
-
KO
-
Kickoff
-
-
3
-
Curtis Jones Goal
-
-
5
-
Luis Díaz Goal
-
-
15
-
Mohamed Salah Penalty - Scored
-
-
39
-
Harry Kane Goal
-
-
HT
-
First Half ends, Liverpool 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
-
4-3-3
- Alisson
- Robertson
- van Dijk
- Konaté
- Alexander-Arnold
- Jones
- Fabinho
- Elliott
- Díaz
- Gakpo
- Salah
|No.
|Name
|
1 Alisson
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
3 Fabinho
Goals 0
|
17 Curtis Jones 3'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
18 Cody Gakpo
Goals 0
|
23 Luis Díaz 5'
Goals 1
|
11 Mohamed Salah 15'
Goals 1
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Diogo Jota
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
32 Joël Matip
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Darwin Núñez
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
3-4-2-1
- Forster
- Davies
- Dier
- Romero
- Perisic
- Hojbjerg
- Skipp
- Porro
- Heung-Min
- Kulusevski
- Kane
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
15 Eric Dier
Goals 0
|
33 Ben Davies
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
14 Ivan Perisic
Goals 0
|
23 Pedro Porro
Goals 0
|
10 Harry Kane 39'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
45 Alfie Devine
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
27 Lucas Moura
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: Anfield
-
,
-
Liverpool, England
-
REFEREE: Paul Tierney
Match Commentary
|49'
|Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
|49'
|Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
|45'
|Second Half begins Liverpool 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Match Stats
LIV
TOT
Possession
72% 28%
Shots (on Goal)
7 (3)
4 (4)
|LIV
|TOT
|5
|Fouls
|5
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|4
|3
|Corner Kicks
|1
|2
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|32
|+54
|76
|2
|Arsenal
|33
|+40
|75
|3
|Newcastle United
|33
|+34
|65
|4
|Manchester United
|32
|+10
|63
|5
|Tottenham Hotspur
|33
|+7
|54
|6
|Aston Villa
|34
|+4
|54
|7
|Liverpool
|32
|+22
|53
|8
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|31
|+21
|52
|9
|Brentford
|34
|+8
|50
|10
|Fulham
|33
|0
|45
|11
|Crystal Palace
|34
|-10
|40
|12
|Chelsea
|32
|-5
|39
|13
|AFC Bournemouth
|34
|-28
|39
|14
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|34
|-21
|37
|15
|West Ham United
|33
|-10
|34
|16
|Leeds United
|34
|-24
|30
|17
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|-32
|30
|18
|Leicester City
|33
|-13
|29
|19
|Everton
|33
|-25
|28
|20
|Southampton
|34
|-32
|24
