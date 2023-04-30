  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 3
    • Curtis Jones Goal
  • 5
    • Luis Díaz Goal
  • 15
    • Mohamed Salah Penalty - Scored
  • 39
    • Harry Kane Goal
  • HT
    • First Half ends, Liverpool 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Liverpool Logo Liverpool LIV Tottenham Hotspur TOT Tottenham Hotspur Logo
LIV
4-3-3
TOT
3-4-2-1
LIV
4-3-3
  • 1Alisson
  • 26Robertson
  • 4van Dijk
  • 5Konaté
  • 66Alexander-Arnold
  • 17Jones
  • 3Fabinho
  • 19Elliott
  • 23Díaz
  • 18Gakpo
  • 11Salah
No. Name
Substitutes
Game Information

  • VENUE: Anfield
  • ,
  • Liverpool, England
  • REFEREE: Paul Tierney

Match Commentary

49' Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
49' Foul by Fabinho (Liverpool).
45' Second Half begins Liverpool 3, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

Match Stats

LIV
TOT

Possession

72% 28%

Shots (on Goal)

7 (3)
4 (4)
LIV TOT
5 Fouls 5
0 Yellow Cards 0
0 Red Cards 0
0 Offsides 4
3 Corner Kicks 1
2 Saves 0
English Premier League Standings

POS Team GP GD PTS
1 Manchester City 32 +54 76
2 Arsenal 33 +40 75
3 Newcastle United 33 +34 65
4 Manchester United 32 +10 63
5 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +7 54
6 Aston Villa 34 +4 54
7 Liverpool 32 +22 53
8 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 +21 52
9 Brentford 34 +8 50
10 Fulham 33 0 45
11 Crystal Palace 34 -10 40
12 Chelsea 32 -5 39
13 AFC Bournemouth 34 -28 39
14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 -21 37
15 West Ham United 33 -10 34
16 Leeds United 34 -24 30
17 Nottingham Forest 34 -32 30
18 Leicester City 33 -13 29
19 Everton 33 -25 28
20 Southampton 34 -32 24