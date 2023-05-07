-
KO
-
First Half begins.
-
- Fabianski
- Cresswell
- Ogbonna
- Aguerd
- Kehrer
- Rice
- Soucek
- Benrahma
- Paquetá
- Bowen
- Antonio
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
27 Nayef Aguerd
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
24 Thilo Kehrer
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
41 Declan Rice
Goals 0
|
28 Tomás Soucek
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Jarrod Bowen
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Danny Ings
Goals 0
|
12 Flynn Downes
Goals 0
|
49 Joseph Anang
Saves 0
|
33 Emerson
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
- de Gea
- Malacia
- Shaw
- Lindelöf
- Wan-Bissaka
- Eriksen
- Casemiro
- Fernandes
- Weghorst
- Antony
- Rashford
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 0
|
23 Luke Shaw
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
18 Casemiro
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
21 Antony
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
25 Jadon Sancho
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
31 Jack Butland
Saves 0
|
20 Diogo Dalot
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
17 Fred
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
Game Information
-
VENUE: London Stadium
-
,
-
London, England
-
REFEREE: Peter Bankes
Match Commentary
|18'
|Attempt missed. Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Marcus Rashford.
|17'
|Marcus Rashford (Manchester United) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the left side of the box. Assisted by Bruno Fernandes.
|16'
|Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Saïd Benrahma with a cross.
Match Stats
Possession
Shots (on Goal)
|WHU
|MAN
|0
|Fouls
|2
|0
|Yellow Cards
|0
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|0
|Offsides
|0
|0
|Corner Kicks
|0
|0
|Saves
|0
English Premier League Standings
|POS
|Team
|GP
|GD
|PTS
|1
|Manchester City
|34
|+58
|82
|2
|Arsenal
|35
|+44
|81
|3
|Newcastle United
|34
|+32
|65
|4
|Manchester United
|33
|+9
|63
|5
|Liverpool
|35
|+25
|62
|6
|Tottenham Hotspur
|35
|+7
|57
|7
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|32
|+22
|55
|8
|Aston Villa
|35
|+3
|54
|9
|Brentford
|35
|+7
|50
|10
|Fulham
|34
|-1
|45
|11
|Chelsea
|34
|-5
|42
|12
|Crystal Palace
|35
|-11
|40
|13
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|35
|-20
|40
|14
|AFC Bournemouth
|35
|-30
|39
|15
|West Ham United
|34
|-13
|34
|16
|Leicester City
|34
|-13
|30
|17
|Leeds United
|35
|-25
|30
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|34
|-32
|30
|19
|Everton
|34
|-25
|29
|20
|Southampton
|34
|-32
|24
