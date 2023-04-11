What is the biggest issue for the USWNT ahead of the World Cup?
NWSL No. 1 pick Thompson starts in U.S. win
The United States beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Tuesday at CityPark in St. Louis, with 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson getting the start.
What is the biggest issue for the USWNT ahead of the World Cup?
The United States beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Tuesday at CityPark in St. Louis, with 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson getting the start.
|No.
|Name
|
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 2
|
Goals 0
29' 12 Tierna Davidson
Goals 0
|
15 Alana Cook 43'
Goals 1
|
Goals 0
45' 20 Casey Krueger
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
45' 8 Julie Ertz
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
60' 22 Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
45' 7 Ashley Hatch
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
45' 25 Trinity Rodman
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
27 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
23 Emily Fox
Goals 0
|
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
|No.
|Name
|
Saves 1
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
58' 19 Hayley Nolan
Goals 0
|
6 Megan Connolly 90'+7'
Goals 0
|
11 Katie McCabe
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
84' 26 Tara O'Hanlon
Goals 0
|
8 Ruesha Littlejohn 57'
Goals 0
58' 21 Ciara Grant
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
69' 13 Aine O'Gorman
Goals 0
|
15 Louise Quinn
Goals 0
69' 12 Roma Mclaughlin
Goals 0
|
22 Kyra Carusa
Goals 0
85' 9 Amber Barrett
Goals 0
|Substitutes
|
Goals 0
|
23 Megan Walsh
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
Goals 0
|
20 Abbie Larkin
Goals 0
|
Goals 0
|
Saves 0
|
17 Jamie Finn
Goals 0
|-
|Match ends, USA 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
|90'+7'
|Second Half ends, USA 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
|90'+7'
|Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
|USA
|IRL
|12
|Fouls
|7
|0
|Yellow Cards
|2
|0
|Red Cards
|0
|1
|Offsides
|1
|4
|Corner Kicks
|5
|2
|Saves
|1
Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of bets to value of qualifying deposit. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. More Details
The United States beat the Republic of Ireland 1-0 on Tuesday at CityPark in St. Louis, with 18-year-old Alyssa Thompson getting the start.
Sophie Lawson breaks down what went wrong for the Lionesses in their 2-0 defeat against Australia.
Sam Kerr opens the scoring against England before Charlotte Grant nets her first goal for the Matildas with the help of a deflection.
100 days out from the Women's World Cup, Australia ended the Lionesses' 30-game unbeaten streak, making the Matildas immediate favourites.
Australia earned a 2-0 win over England at a rainy Brentford Community Stadium on Tuesday to end a 30-match unbeaten run for Sarina Wiegman's team.
The USWNT beat Ireland in one of the last games before the World Cup, but it wasn't convincing, and losing Mallory Swanson makes it worse.