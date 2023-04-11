  • KO
    • Kickoff
  • 29
    • On: Tierna Davidson|Off: Becky Sauerbrunn
  • 43
    • Alana Cook Goal
  • HT
    • Halftime
  • 45
    • On: Trinity Rodman|Off: Sophia Smith
  • 45
    • On: Casey Krueger|Off: Kelley O'Hara
  • 45
    • On: Julie Ertz|Off: Andi Sullivan
  • 45
    • On: Ashley Hatch|Off: Alex Morgan
  • 57
    • Ruesha Littlejohn Yellow Card
  • 58
    • On: Ciara Grant|Off: Ruesha Littlejohn
  • 58
    • On: Hayley Nolan|Off: Diane Caldwell
  • 60
    • On: Kristie Mewis|Off: Lindsey Horan
  • 69
    • On: Roma Mclaughlin|Off: Louise Quinn
  • 69
    • On: Aine O'Gorman|Off: Marissa Sheva
  • 84
    • On: Tara O'Hanlon|Off: Heather Payne
  • 85
    • On: Amber Barrett|Off: Kyra Carusa
  • 90+7
    • Megan Connolly Yellow Card
  • FT
    • Second Half ends, USA 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
United States Logo United States USA Republic of Ireland IRL Republic of Ireland Logo
USA
4-3-3
IRL
5-4-1
USA
4-3-3
  • 18Murphy
  • 5O'Hara
    On: Casey Krueger | Off: Kelley O'Hara
  • 4Sauerbrunn
    On: Tierna Davidson | Off: Becky Sauerbrunn
  • 15Cook
  • 3Huerta
  • 10Horan
    On: Kristie Mewis | Off: Lindsey Horan
  • 17Sullivan
    On: Julie Ertz | Off: Andi Sullivan
  • 2Sanchez
  • 28Thompson
  • 13Morgan
    On: Ashley Hatch | Off: Alex Morgan
  • 11Smith
    On: Trinity Rodman | Off: Sophia Smith
No. Name
18 Casey Murphy
Saves 2
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
4 Becky Sauerbrunn
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
29' 12  Tierna Davidson
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
15 Alana Cook  43'
Goals 1
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
5 Kelley O'Hara
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 20  Casey Krueger
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
3 Sofia Huerta
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
17 Andi Sullivan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 8  Julie Ertz
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
10 Lindsey Horan
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 1
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
60' 22  Kristie Mewis
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
2 Ashley Sanchez
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
13 Alex Morgan
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 7  Ashley Hatch
Goals 0
  • Shots 3
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
28 Alyssa Thompson
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 1 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 2
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
11 Sophia Smith
Goals 0
  • Shots 1
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
45' 25  Trinity Rodman
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 1
  • 1 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
Substitutes
14 Emily Sonnett
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
1 Alyssa Naeher
Saves 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
27 Naomi Girma
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
6 Lynn Williams
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
23 Emily Fox
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red
19 Crystal Dunn
Goals 0
  • Shots 0
  • 0 Shots on Target
  • Fouls Committed 0
  • 0 Fouls Against
  • Assists 0
  • Offsides 0
  • Discipline
    • 0 Yellow
    • 0 Red

Game Information

  • VENUE: CityPark
  • ,
    COVERAGE: HBO Max
  • St. Louis, USA
  • REFEREE: Crystal Sobers

Match Commentary

- Match ends, USA 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
90'+7' Second Half ends, USA 1, Republic of Ireland Women 0.
90'+7' Megan Connolly (Republic of Ireland Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Match Stats

USA
IRL

Possession

52% 48%

Shots (on Goal)

10 (2)
9 (2)
USA IRL
12 Fouls 7
0 Yellow Cards 2
0 Red Cards 0
1 Offsides 1
4 Corner Kicks 5
2 Saves 1
