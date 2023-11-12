2023-24 English Premier League
4-3-4
3
9-0-2
4
- Thiago Silva (29')
- Raheem Sterling (37')
- Nicolas Jackson (67')
- Erling Haaland (25' Pen, 47')
- Manuel Akanji (45'+1')
- Rodri (86')
Match Formations
- Sánchez1
- Cucurella3
- Silva6
- Disasi2
- James24
- Fernández8
- Caicedo25
- Sterling7
- Gallagher23
- Palmer20
- Jackson15
|Substitutes
Game Information
Stamford Bridge
11:30 AM, November 12, 2023
London, England
- Referees:
- Anthony Taylor
Match Timeline
- KO
- 22
- 23
- 25
- 29
- 37
- 45+1
- HT
- 47
- 56
- 59
- 60
- 64
- 67
- 72
- 79
- 86
Match Commentary
89'
Jack Grealish (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
89'
Foul by Conor Gallagher (Chelsea).
86'
Goal! Chelsea 3, Manchester City 4. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Erling Haaland.
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Manchester City
|11
|9
|0
|2
|+20
|27
|Liverpool
|12
|8
|3
|1
|+17
|27
|Arsenal
|12
|8
|3
|1
|+16
|27
|Tottenham Hotspur
|12
|8
|2
|2
|+9
|26
|Aston Villa
|12
|8
|1
|3
|+12
|25
|Manchester United
|12
|7
|0
|5
|-3
|21
|Newcastle United
|12
|6
|2
|4
|+14
|20
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|12
|5
|4
|3
|+4
|19
|West Ham United
|12
|5
|2
|5
|-1
|17
|Brentford
|12
|4
|4
|4
|+2
|16
|Chelsea
|11
|4
|3
|4
|+5
|15
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|12
|4
|3
|5
|-4
|15
|Crystal Palace
|12
|4
|3
|5
|-4
|15
|Everton
|12
|4
|2
|6
|-3
|14
|Nottingham Forest
|12
|3
|4
|5
|-4
|13
|Fulham
|12
|3
|3
|6
|-10
|12
|AFC Bournemouth
|12
|2
|3
|7
|-16
|9
|Luton Town
|12
|1
|3
|8
|-12
|6
|Sheffield United
|12
|1
|2
|9
|-21
|5
|Burnley
|12
|1
|1
|10
|-21
|4
Premier League News
Liverpool player ratings: Salah 8/10 for brace vs. Brentford
Mohamed Salah scored his 200th goal in English football as he led Liverpool to a comfortable 3-0 Premier League win over Brentford at Anfield.
Sheffield United earn 1-1 draw after Brighton reduced to 10 men
Brighton held to a 1-1 home draw by Sheffield United in the Premier League on Sunday after going down to 10 men in the second half.