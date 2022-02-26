Manchester United were held to a 0-0 draw over Watford on Saturday. Jan Kruger/Getty Images

Manchester United were left to regret a multitude of missed chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

United enjoyed a couple of glorious early chances at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo almost netted on four minutes as he saw his effort hit the woodwork. Bruno Fernandes looked set to score minutes later when midweek hero Anthony Elanga, who scored an equaliser as United drew 1-1 at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, in set him through on goal, but the midfielder could not beat onrushing goalkeeper Ben Foster.

Ralf Rangnick's side continued to dominate in the second half, and they were denied a penalty on 58 minutes when Ronaldo went down in the penalty box after a challenge from behind from Watford's Hassane Kamara. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checked the decision but ordered a corner.

United remain in fourth place in the Premier League, although they sit just two points ahead of fifth-place Arsenal, who have three games in hand.