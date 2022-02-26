        <
          2021-22 English Premier League
          Manchester United Manchester United MAN
          0
          FT
          0
          Watford Watford WAT

          Manchester United rue missed chances in draw to Watford

          11:50 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester United were left to regret a multitude of missed chances as they were held to a 0-0 draw to Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

          United enjoyed a couple of glorious early chances at Old Trafford. Cristiano Ronaldo almost netted on four minutes as he saw his effort hit the woodwork. Bruno Fernandes looked set to score minutes later when midweek hero Anthony Elanga, who scored an equaliser as United drew 1-1 at Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, in set him through on goal, but the midfielder could not beat onrushing goalkeeper Ben Foster.

          Ralf Rangnick's side continued to dominate in the second half, and they were denied a penalty on 58 minutes when Ronaldo went down in the penalty box after a challenge from behind from Watford's Hassane Kamara. The Video Assistant Referee (VAR) checked the decision but ordered a corner.

          United remain in fourth place in the Premier League, although they sit just two points ahead of fifth-place Arsenal, who have three games in hand.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 26 +46 63
          2 Liverpool 26 +50 60
          3 Chelsea 25 +31 50
          4 Manchester United 26 +10 46
          5 Arsenal 24 +11 45
          6 West Ham United 26 +11 42
          7 Tottenham Hotspur 25 +3 42
          8 Wolverhampton Wanderers 25 +4 40
          9 Southampton 26 -3 35
          10 Brighton & Hove Albion 25 -3 33
          11 Crystal Palace 26 -1 29
          12 Leicester City 23 -6 27
          13 Aston Villa 24 -6 27
          14 Brentford 26 -15 24
          15 Leeds United 26 -31 23
          16 Everton 23 -12 22
          17 Newcastle United 24 -19 22
          18 Burnley 23 -8 20
          19 Watford 25 -22 18
          20 Norwich City 26 -40 17