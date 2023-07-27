Sophia Braun and Romina Nunez scored goals in a five-minute span late in the second half, rallying Argentina to a 2-2 draw with South Africa in the Women's World Cup on Friday.

Linda Motlhalo put South Africa in front in the 30th minute, and Thembi Kgatlana doubled the lead in the 66th minute before Australia rallied.

In the 74th minute, Braun fired a right-footed shot from 20 yards out and found the top right corner.

Argentina's Yamila Rodríguez delivered a cross from the top of the box on the right side in the 79th minute, and Nunez ran onto the ball and headed it in from near the penalty spot to tie the score.

The result still leaves the teams tied for third place in Group G, both with one point at 0-1-1. The other two teams in the group, Sweden and Italy, both 1-0-0 with three points, will meet on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand.

Argentina will face Sweden on Wednesday, while South Africa play Italy at the same time with both teams looking for an historic first Round of 16 berth.