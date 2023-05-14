Feyenoord secure the Dutch Eredivisie title with a 3-0 win vs. Go Ahead Eagles, sparking a party atmosphere in the crowd. (1:47)

Feyenoord wrapped up the Dutch championship with two games to spare after two early goals set them on their way to a 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in Rotterdam on Sunday.

Feyenoord took an unassailable lead at the top of the standings to spark wild celebrations in the port city, as they sealed the title for the first time since 2017.

Oussama Idrissi opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Mexico international Santiago Gimenez added another three minutes later to all but seal the contest and kick off the party in the stands. Igor Paixao added a third nine minutes into the second half.

Feyenoord moved to 79 points from 32 games, out of the reach of nearest challengers PSV Eindhoven who play later on Sunday but who can only reach a maximum of 77 points if they win all three of their remaining matches.

Feyenoord have lost only one of their 32 league games played this season.

It was Feyenoord's 16th title but only their second in the last two decades, emerging from the shadows of arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam and PSV.