          2022-23 Dutch Eredivisie, Regular Season
          Feyenoord Rotterdam Feyenoord Rotterdam FEY
          3
          FT
          0
          Go Ahead Eagles Go Ahead Eagles GAE
          • Oussama Idrissi (15')
          • Santiago Giménez (18')
          • Igor Paixão (54')

          Feyenoord clinch Dutch title for first time since 2017 with win over

          • Reuters
          May 14, 2023, 01:00 PM ET

          Feyenoord wrapped up the Dutch championship with two games to spare after two early goals set them on their way to a 3-0 win over Go Ahead Eagles in Rotterdam on Sunday.

          Feyenoord took an unassailable lead at the top of the standings to spark wild celebrations in the port city, as they sealed the title for the first time since 2017.

          Oussama Idrissi opened the scoring in the 15th minute, before Mexico international Santiago Gimenez added another three minutes later to all but seal the contest and kick off the party in the stands. Igor Paixao added a third nine minutes into the second half.

          Feyenoord moved to 79 points from 32 games, out of the reach of nearest challengers PSV Eindhoven who play later on Sunday but who can only reach a maximum of 77 points if they win all three of their remaining matches.

          Feyenoord have lost only one of their 32 league games played this season.

          It was Feyenoord's 16th title but only their second in the last two decades, emerging from the shadows of arch-rivals Ajax Amsterdam and PSV.

          Dutch Eredivisie Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Feyenoord Rotterdam 32 +50 79
          2 PSV Eindhoven 31 +47 68
          3 Ajax Amsterdam 31 +47 63
          4 AZ Alkmaar 31 +27 61
          5 FC Twente 32 +32 58
          6 Sparta Rotterdam 32 +15 53
          7 FC Utrecht 32 +6 51
          8 Heerenveen 32 -8 42
          9 RKC Waalwijk 32 -5 41
          10 NEC Nijmegen 32 0 38
          11 Go Ahead Eagles 32 -11 37
          12 Fortuna Sittard 31 -19 35
          13 Vitesse 32 -12 34
          14 FC Volendam 32 -27 33
          15 Excelsior 32 -41 29
          16 FC Emmen 31 -25 28
          17 FC Groningen 31 -32 18
          18 SC Cambuur 32 -44 16