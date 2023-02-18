Manchester City suffered a setback in the Premier League title race after drawing 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Bernardo Silva's first-half strike looked enough for City to claim the win but Chris Wood levelled the scores with six minutes remaining.

Erling Haaland will rue two big missed chances in the second half as City slipped to a shock result.

Pep Guardiola's side missed out on the chance to leapfrog league leaders Arsenal, who sealed a last-gasp victory at Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

The defending champions remain in second place, two points behind Arsenal who have a game in hand.