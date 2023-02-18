        <
        >
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Nottingham Forest Nottingham Forest NFO
          1
          FT
          1
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Chris Wood (84')
          • Bernardo Silva (41')

          Man City slip up in title race after conceding late Nottingham Forest equaliser

          11:56 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Manchester City suffered a setback in the Premier League title race after drawing 1-1 at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

          Bernardo Silva's first-half strike looked enough for City to claim the win but Chris Wood levelled the scores with six minutes remaining.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Erling Haaland will rue two big missed chances in the second half as City slipped to a shock result.

          Pep Guardiola's side missed out on the chance to leapfrog league leaders Arsenal, who sealed a last-gasp victory at Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

          The defending champions remain in second place, two points behind Arsenal who have a game in hand.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Arsenal 23 +28 54
          2 Manchester City 24 +36 52
          3 Manchester United 23 +10 46
          4 Newcastle United 22 +22 41
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 23 +7 39
          6 Fulham 24 +5 38
          7 Brighton & Hove Albion 22 +10 35
          8 Brentford 23 +7 35
          9 Liverpool 21 +8 32
          10 Chelsea 23 0 31
          11 Aston Villa 23 -10 28
          12 Crystal Palace 23 -10 26
          13 Nottingham Forest 23 -20 25
          14 Leicester City 22 -2 24
          15 Wolverhampton Wanderers 23 -15 23
          16 Everton 23 -13 21
          17 AFC Bournemouth 23 -23 21
          18 West Ham United 22 -8 20
          19 Leeds United 23 -11 19
          20 Southampton 23 -21 18