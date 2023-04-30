        <
          2022-23 English Premier League
          Fulham Fulham FUL
          1
          FT
          2
          Manchester City Manchester City MNC
          • Carlos Vinicius (15')
          • Erling Haaland (3' PEN)
          • Julián Álvarez (36')

          Man City edge Fulham to go top as Haaland equals another record

          play
          How Erling Haaland made Premier League history vs. Fulham (1:38)

          Janusz Michallik speaks after Erling Haaland equalled the Premier League goal record in Man City's 2-1 win. (1:38)

          11:09 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday.

          Haaland tucked away a penalty in the third minute for his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal in an extraordinary debut season in England.

          It moved him level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole for the Premier League single-season scoring record.

          City were pegged back in the 15th minute when Carlos Vinicius rifled a shot past Ederson, but they responded to the setback to carve out a succession of chances.

          Jack Grealish was denied by the crossbar before Argentine forward Julian Alvarez produced a moment of magic to beat Bernd Leno with a right-footed shot from outside the area.

          City were unable to give themselves a cushion after the break despite several chances and suffered some anxious moments, but they held on for an eighth successive league win.

          With 76 points, they moved one ahead of Arsenal and also have an extra game in hand.

          Fulham remain in 10th place.

          English Premier League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Manchester City 32 +54 76
          2 Arsenal 33 +40 75
          3 Newcastle United 33 +34 65
          4 Manchester United 32 +10 63
          5 Tottenham Hotspur 33 +7 54
          6 Aston Villa 34 +4 54
          7 Liverpool 32 +22 53
          8 Brighton & Hove Albion 31 +21 52
          9 Brentford 34 +8 50
          10 Fulham 33 0 45
          11 Crystal Palace 34 -10 40
          12 Chelsea 32 -5 39
          13 AFC Bournemouth 34 -28 39
          14 Wolverhampton Wanderers 34 -21 37
          15 West Ham United 33 -10 34
          16 Leeds United 34 -24 30
          17 Nottingham Forest 34 -32 30
          18 Leicester City 33 -13 29
          19 Everton 33 -25 28
          20 Southampton 34 -32 24