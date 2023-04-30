Manchester City claimed top spot in the Premier League for the first time since February as Erling Haaland reached yet another milestone in a 2-1 victory at Fulham on Sunday.

Haaland tucked away a penalty in the third minute for his record-equalling 34th Premier League goal in an extraordinary debut season in England.

It moved him level with Alan Shearer and Andy Cole for the Premier League single-season scoring record.

City were pegged back in the 15th minute when Carlos Vinicius rifled a shot past Ederson, but they responded to the setback to carve out a succession of chances.

Jack Grealish was denied by the crossbar before Argentine forward Julian Alvarez produced a moment of magic to beat Bernd Leno with a right-footed shot from outside the area.

City were unable to give themselves a cushion after the break despite several chances and suffered some anxious moments, but they held on for an eighth successive league win.

With 76 points, they moved one ahead of Arsenal and also have an extra game in hand.

Fulham remain in 10th place.