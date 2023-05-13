Anthony Martial and Alejandro Garnacho struck as Manchester United notched a comfortable 2-0 Premier League home win over Wolves on Saturday that moved them a step closer to a return to the Champions League.

With the top four qualifying directly for next season's group stage, United are fourth in the table on 66 points, four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool with both sides having three games left. Wolves are 13th on 40 points.

After a sluggish start, Brazilian winger Antony headed over from point-blank range on the half-hour mark but he made amends two minute later, tearing down the right on a quick counter-attack and squaring the ball for Martial to fire home.

Antony was in the thick of the action again on the hour mark as Bruno Fernandes back-heeled the ball to him on the edge of the box, but the 23-year-old Brazilian's shot deflected just wide of the near post.

Fernandes should have made it two when he cut in from the left and fired from close range in the 64th minute but Wolves' debutant keeper Daniel Bentley saved his shot, and Jadon Sancho's similar effort was also kept out.

Brought off the bench in the 82nd minute after a long spell out due to an ankle injury, Garnacho wrapped up the three points with a long run and shot that bounced off the inside of the right-hand post deep into stoppage time to seal the win.