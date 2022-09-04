Marcus Rashford scored twice and summer signing Antony contributed a goal on his debut as Manchester United claimed an impressive 3-1 win over in-form Arsenal at Old Trafford.

Antony opened the scoring in the 35th minute following his move from Ajax before Bukayo Saka responded for Arsenal, but Rashford's brace ensured Erik ten Hag's side continued their early-season revival.

- Dawson: Ten Hag effect continues in United win over Arsenal

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.)

Mikel Arteta's team had won their opening five Premier League matches but United halted Arsenal's perfect start to record their fourth successive victory after their initial struggles this season.

Arsenal looked to have the perfect start in the 12th minute when Gabriel Martinelli raced through and slotted home after being sent through by Saka, but the goal was disallowed after a VAR check for Martin Odegaard's foul on Christian Eriksen.

But it was United who took the lead in the 35th minute through Antony when Rashford laid off for the Brazil international to fire past Aaron Ramsdale -- becoming the 21st United player to score on their Premier League debut.

Arsenal got themselves back on level terms in the 60th minute when Saka side-footed home after Gabriel Jesus was hustled off the ball by Diogo Dalot.

United hit back six minutes later through Rashford, with the striker's shot taking a deflection off Ben White following a defence-splitting pass from Bruno Fernandes.

Rashford had his second in the 75th minute when Eriksen squared for the England international to score from point-blank range, with the effort confirmed as being onside.