          2022-23 German Bundesliga
          VfB Stuttgart VfB Stuttgart VFB
          3
          FT
          3
          Borussia Dortmund Borussia Dortmund DOR
          • Tanguy Coulibaly (77')
          • Josha Vagnoman (84')
          • Silas Katompa Mvumpa (90'+7')
          • Konstantinos Mavropanos (39')
          • Sébastien Haller (26')
          • Donyell Malen (33')
          • Giovanni Reyna (90'+2')

          Dortmund denied win after late equaliser at 10-man Stuttgart, miss chance to go top

          11:42 AM ET
          • Reuters

          Borussia Dortmund conceded a stoppage-time equaliser from Silas Katompa Mvumpa to draw 3-3 at 10-man VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and miss the chance to go joint top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

          It all started well for the visitors when Sebastien Haller turned in Donyell Malen's cutback in the 26th minute to put Dortmund ahead.

          They added another in the 33rd as Malen scored for the fourth straight league game before Stuttgart were left with 10 men following the dismissal of defender Konstantinos Mavropanos following a second booking just before half time.

          Stuttgart pulled a goal back through Tanguy Coulibaly's deflected effort in the 78th minute and with Dortmund in disarray, Josha Vagnoman levelled with a shot from inside the box six minutes later.

          Dortmund thought they have won it when Gio Reyna struck in stoppage time but Silas drilled in his second to earn the hosts a point.

          Dortmund are on 57 points, two behind Bayern, who drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim with six games left.

          German Bundesliga Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Bayern Munich 28 +48 59
          2 Borussia Dortmund 28 +23 57
          3 RB Leipzig 28 +18 51
          4 1. FC Union Berlin 27 +12 51
          5 SC Freiburg 27 +3 47
          6 Bayer Leverkusen 27 +10 43
          7 Mainz 28 +7 42
          8 Eintracht Frankfurt 27 +8 41
          9 VfL Wolfsburg 27 +10 39
          10 Borussia Monchengladbach 27 -2 35
          11 FC Cologne 28 -9 32
          12 Werder Bremen 27 -10 32
          13 TSG Hoffenheim 28 -9 29
          14 FC Augsburg 28 -16 29
          15 VfL Bochum 27 -30 26
          16 VfB Stuttgart 28 -15 24
          17 Schalke 04 28 -26 24
          18 Hertha Berlin 28 -22 22