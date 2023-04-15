Borussia Dortmund conceded a stoppage-time equaliser from Silas Katompa Mvumpa to draw 3-3 at 10-man VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and miss the chance to go joint top of the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich.

It all started well for the visitors when Sebastien Haller turned in Donyell Malen's cutback in the 26th minute to put Dortmund ahead.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

They added another in the 33rd as Malen scored for the fourth straight league game before Stuttgart were left with 10 men following the dismissal of defender Konstantinos Mavropanos following a second booking just before half time.

Stuttgart pulled a goal back through Tanguy Coulibaly's deflected effort in the 78th minute and with Dortmund in disarray, Josha Vagnoman levelled with a shot from inside the box six minutes later.

Dortmund thought they have won it when Gio Reyna struck in stoppage time but Silas drilled in his second to earn the hosts a point.

Dortmund are on 57 points, two behind Bayern, who drew 1-1 against Hoffenheim with six games left.