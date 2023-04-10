        <
          2022-23 English National League, Regular Season
          Wrexham Wrexham WRE
          3
          FT
          2
          Notts County Notts County NOTT
          • Paul Mullin (50')
          • Jacob Mendy (69')
          • Elliott Lee (78')
          • John Bostock (45'+4')
          • Kyle Cameron (75')

          Wrexham edge closer to English Football League return

          1:05 PM ET
          • Reuters

          WREXHAM, April 10 (Reuters) - Wrexham claimed a stunning 3-2 home victory against Notts County on Monday to put themselves within touching distance of a return to the English Football League for the first time since 2008.

          Notts County and Wrexham both enjoyed slender leads during the action-packed game, before goalkeeper Ben Foster saved a penalty in stoppage time to ensure the hosts held on to claim victory courtesy of Elliot Lee's 78th-minute winner.

          Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, are top of the fifth-tier National League with 103 points from 42 matches, while second-placed Notts County have 100 points and have played one more game.

          Wrexham, who need seven points from their remaining four games to secure promotion, next travel to Barnet on Saturday. Only one team earns automatic promotion to League Two.

          "We're not going to get carried away. It's a really important victory but we can get our feet back tomorrow for training," Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said.

          (Reporting by Aadi Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

          English National League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Wrexham 42 +68 103
          2 Notts County 43 +69 100
          3 Woking 42 +25 76
          4 Chesterfield 42 +22 75
          5 Barnet 42 +9 69
          6 Boreham Wood 42 +14 66
          7 Eastleigh 42 +3 65
          8 Bromley 42 +10 63
          9 Southend United 42 +9 60
          10 Dagenham & Redbridge 42 -11 58
          11 Solihull Moors 41 +1 56
          12 Wealdstone 41 -15 56
          13 Altrincham 42 -13 53
          14 FC Halifax Town 41 -3 52
          15 Oldham Athletic 42 -7 51
          16 Gateshead 40 0 49
          17 York City 43 -7 49
          18 Maidenhead United 43 -14 49
          19 Dorking Wanderers 42 -26 49
          20 Aldershot Town 42 -14 45
          21 Torquay United 42 -19 43
          22 Yeovil Town 42 -18 39
          23 Scunthorpe United 43 -34 34
          24 Maidstone United 43 -49 25