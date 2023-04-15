        <
        >
          2022-23 English National League, Regular Season
          Barnet Barnet BAR
          0
          FT
          0
          Wrexham Wrexham WRE
          • Callum McFadzean (51')

          Ten-man Wrexham held to goalless draw at Barnet as automatic promotion bid stalls

          9:40 AM ET
          • ESPN

          Wrexham dropped points in their bid to secure automatic promotion to the English Football League (EFL) after a goalless draw at Barnet on Saturday.

          The Welsh club were reduced to 10 men after defender Callum McFadzean was shown a red card after 51 minutes.

          - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

          Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was also sent off after the final whistle after confronting the Barnet goalkeeper over the red card incident.

          The result means promotion rivals Notts County could reduce the gap at the top to one point if they beat Woking later on Saturday.

          Wrexham continued to battle hard with a man down and claimed a point despite Barnet substitute David Moyo missing a great chance to win it late on.

          Goalkeeper Ben Foster, who pulled off a stunning stoppage-time penalty save to earn Wrexham a key 3-2 win over Notts County, was called into action once more late on to earn a draw.

          Wrexham return to action when they host Yeovil Town on Tuesday as they look to seal promotion back to the EFL for the first time since 2008.

          English National League Standings

          POS Team GP GD PTS
          1 Wrexham 43 +68 104
          2 Notts County 43 +69 100
          3 Woking 42 +25 76
          4 Chesterfield 42 +22 75
          5 Barnet 43 +9 70
          6 Boreham Wood 42 +14 66
          7 Eastleigh 43 0 65
          8 Bromley 42 +10 63
          9 Southend United 42 +9 60
          10 Dagenham & Redbridge 42 -11 58
          11 Solihull Moors 41 +1 56
          12 Wealdstone 41 -15 56
          13 Altrincham 42 -13 53
          14 Gateshead 41 +3 52
          15 FC Halifax Town 41 -3 52
          16 Oldham Athletic 42 -7 51
          17 York City 43 -7 49
          18 Maidenhead United 43 -14 49
          19 Dorking Wanderers 42 -26 49
          20 Aldershot Town 42 -14 45
          21 Torquay United 42 -19 43
          22 Yeovil Town 42 -18 39
          23 Scunthorpe United 43 -34 34
          24 Maidstone United 43 -49 25