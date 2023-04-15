Wrexham dropped points in their bid to secure automatic promotion to the English Football League (EFL) after a goalless draw at Barnet on Saturday.

The Welsh club were reduced to 10 men after defender Callum McFadzean was shown a red card after 51 minutes.

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson was also sent off after the final whistle after confronting the Barnet goalkeeper over the red card incident.

The result means promotion rivals Notts County could reduce the gap at the top to one point if they beat Woking later on Saturday.

Wrexham continued to battle hard with a man down and claimed a point despite Barnet substitute David Moyo missing a great chance to win it late on.

Goalkeeper Ben Foster, who pulled off a stunning stoppage-time penalty save to earn Wrexham a key 3-2 win over Notts County, was called into action once more late on to earn a draw.

Wrexham return to action when they host Yeovil Town on Tuesday as they look to seal promotion back to the EFL for the first time since 2008.