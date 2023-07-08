England edged Spain 1-0 in the Under-21 European Championship final on Saturday to lift the title for the first time in 39 years thanks to a goal from Curtis Jones in Batumi, Georgia.

Lee Carsley's side executed a flawless campaign that did not see them concede a single goal, with five-time winners Spain unable to find the back of the net in the final.

Jones broke the stalemate four minutes into first-half stoppage time when Cole Palmer's free kick was deflected off his back and into the net.

Abel Ruiz thought he had equalised six minutes after the break with a header from a free kick, but VAR ruled he was offside.

Five minutes into stoppage time, Spain were awarded a penalty after Levi Colwill tackled Ruiz inside the box. However, keeper James Trafford became the hero when he saved Ruiz's shot.