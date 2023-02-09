Gab & Juls react to Rudi Garcia's comments about Cristiano Ronaldo returning to Europe after his spell with Al Nassr. (0:55)

Cristiano Ronaldo scored four times, including registering his 500th career league goal, as Al Nassr beat Al Wehda 4-0 in the Saudi Pro League on Thursday.

Ronaldo netted all four goals within 30 minutes either side of half-time, including a 51st minute penalty, in a one-sided away at King Abdulaziz Sports City Stadium.

The 38-year-old's first strike, in the 21st minute, was also the 500th league goal of his prolific career before he swiftly took his total to 503.

The former Real Madrid, Juventus and Sporting CP forward joined Al Nassr at the end of December after his contract with Manchester United was terminated by mutual consent. He signed a contract through to the summer of 2025 and, according to reports, will receive $75 million per year.

After going goalless in his first two games for his new club, Ronaldo has five in two games since.

With this victory, Al Nassr move back to the top of the league standings after 16 games, level on 37 points with second-placed Al Shabab.