Manchester United were left stunned by two late own goals as Sevilla rescued a 2-2 draw at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal on Thursday.

Marcel Sabitzer scored twice, seven minutes apart, in the first half after through balls from Bruno Fernandes and Anthony Martial to put United in control of the match and seemingly the tie ahead of next week's second leg in Spain.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

But a bizarre own goal from Tyrell Malacia in the 84th minute put Sevilla back in the running after the United left-back turned a Jesus Navas cross into his own net off David de Gea.

Things then went from bad to worse for the home side, who were forced to go down to 10 men when Lisandro Martinez had to be carried off with an injury.

And Sevilla capitalised further in the second minute of stoppage time as Youssef En-Nesyri sent a header straight onto the head of unwitting substitute Harry Maguire to take the ball on target and past the bewildered De Gea.

There was more worrying news for Erik ten Hag's side, with Fernandes picking up a yellow card that means he will be suspended for the second leg and Martinez's fellow centre-back Raphael Varane also forced off with a knock at half-time.