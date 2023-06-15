Canada players celebrate after scoring a goal against Panama in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals. Getty Images

Canada beat Panama 2-0 in the Concacaf Nations League semifinals in Las Vegas on Thursday, with its top two players Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies providing the scoring punch.

The result puts Canada into the final of the Nations League, where it will face the winner of Thursday's second semifinal between the United States and Canada.

- Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, more (U.S.)

David opened the scoring for Canada in the 25th minute, sprinting onto a through ball from Kamal Miller and poking it past onrushing Panama keeper Orlando Mosquera.

Panama's best chance of the first came just before 30 minutes when Fidel Escobar lashed a low free kick from outside the area underneath the Canada wall to force a reflex save from Milan Borjan.

Davies doubled Canada's lead after coming on as a substitute in the 62nd minute, unleashing an unstoppable shot into the roof of Mosquera's net from close range in his first match in over a month after missing the end of Bayern Munich's season with an injury.

Panama's Eric Davis was sent off just before full-time after a video review of his foul on Richie Laryea determined he'd punched the Canada attacker on the top of the head, with the referee switching his card from yellow to red.