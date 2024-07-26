Miguel Almirón scored on his return to Atlanta to earn Newcastle United a 1-1 draw with Chelsea in the Premier League clubs' preseason friendly at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Wednesday.

Almiron, who helped Atlanta United win MLS Cup at the same stadium in 2018, found the bottom corner of the net with a left-footed finish to pull Newcastle level deep into first-half stoppage time. The more than 70,000 fans in attendance responded with a thunderous ovation.

Chelsea had taken the lead in the 12th minute when new signing Nicolas Jackson continued his impressive preseason form.

Fresh from scoring in a 4-3 win over Brighton on Saturday, the former Villarreal forward latched onto a through ball from Ian Maatsen and slipped the ball effortlessly past Martin Dúbravka in the Newcastle goal.

Chelsea have two games remaining on their U.S. tour -- against Fulham in Washington, D.C., on Sunday and finally versus Borussia Dortmund in Chicago in a week's time.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will take on Brighton in New Jersey on Friday before returning home for their final preseason matches ahead of the new Premier League season.