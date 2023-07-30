Atletico Madrid edged to a 2-1 victory over Manchester City under heavy rain in Seoul, South Korea on Sunday as Pep Guardiola's side concluded their preseason tour of Asia.

Neither side could break the deadlock for over an hour until Memphis Depay delivered a ferocious strike from the edge of the box on 66 minutes to hand Atletico the lead.

Yannick Carrasco doubled Atletico's advantage less than 10 minutes later with a low show past replacement goalkeeper Stefan Ortega.

A Ruben Dias header pulled one back on 85 minutes but it was too little too late as City were dealt their first defeat in this preseason.

City earned wins over Yokohama F. Marinos and Bayern Munich in Japan in their other tour matches. Last season's Treble winners will now return to Manchester to prepare for the Community Shield against Arsenal on Aug. 6.