Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota scored as Liverpool cruised to a 4-0 victory in a preseason friendly against Leicester City in Singapore on Sunday.

Summer arrival Alexis Mac Allister dictated play in the first half as Liverpool raced into the lead.

Nunez opened the scoring by jumping on a save from Leicester goalkeeper Mads Hermansen and firing into the roof of the net. Bobby Clark and Jota added two further goals before half-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai replaced Mac Allister during the break. Liverpool continued to dominate in the second half and netted a fourth goal through winger Ben Doak.

Liverpool play again at the Singapore National Stadium when they face Bayern Munich on Aug. 2. Jurgen Klopp's side then play a final preseason friendly against SV Darmstadt 98 on Aug. 7 before beginning their 2023-24 Premier League campaign away to Chelsea on Aug. 13.