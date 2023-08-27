Stevie Nicol gives the prices he would accept if he were running Liverpool for star Mohamed Salah.

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a sensational 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Sunday as the Reds bounced back from a straight red card in the first half for captain Virgil van Dijk.

Having picked up an early yellow card, Trent Alexander-Arnold gifted Newcastle the opener in the 25th minute when he mis-controlled the ball, allowing Anthony Gordon to run onto it and slot it past Alisson Becker.

Van Dijk was sent off just over two minutes later, with referee John Brooks showing him a straight red card for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the box, and Newcastle looked set to end a run of 13 Premier League games against Liverpool without a win.

The home side dominated possession but they failed to kill the game off, and in the 81st minute Nunez pulled them level before scoring an almost identical second in stoppage time to snatch the three points.