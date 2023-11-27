Willian's 94th-minute penalty, his second of the game, earned Fulham a dramatic 3-2 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Monday.

Alex Iwobi gave Fulham the lead after seven minutes with a delicate finish, turning Antonee Robinson's cut-back through Wolves goalkeeper Jose Sa's legs from close range.

The visitors drew level on 22 minutes after brilliant play by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde, who beat Robinson twice down the right before finding Matheus Cunha unmarked to nod home.

Fulham regained the lead on 59 minutes through Willian's first penalty after a Nelson Semedo challenge on Tom Cairney was adjudged to be a foul.

Hwang Hee-chan levelled the scores again from the spot on 75 minutes for his seventh league goal of the season.

But Joao Gomes' clumsy challenge on substitute Harry Wilson was given as a penalty by VAR late on, with Willian sending Sa the wrong way and Craven Cottage into raptures.

The win, the hosts' first in five league games, moved Fulham up to 14th in the standings on 15 points. Wolves remained 12th on the same number of points.