2023-24 English Premier League
6-4-8, 22 PTS
2
4-6-8, 18 PTS
1
- Mykhailo Mudryk (13')
- Noni Madueke (89' Pen)
- Michael Olise (45'+1')
Chelsea beat Crystal Palace after VAR awards late penalty
An 89th-minute penalty from substitute Noni Madueke earned Chelsea a hard-fought 2-1 home victory over Crystal Palace in a Premier League London derby on Wednesday.
Madueke was brought down by Eberechi Eze and, after waving play on, referee Michael Salisbury was called by VAR to the screen where he signalled a foul.
Palace's Michael Olise had shown fine skill when unmarked at the far post he chested down Jordan Ayew's pass and finished deftly past Djordje Petrovic in first-half stoppage time.
The goal cancelled out a 13th-minute strike from Chelsea forward Mykhailo Mudryk, who turned in a low cross from Malo Gusto.
Chelsea climbed to 10th in the table. Palace remained in 15th place.
Game Information
Stamford Bridge
2:30 PM, December 27, 2023
London, England
Over/Under: 2.5
Attendance: 39,618
- Referees:
- Michael Salisbury
English Premier League Standings
|Team
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GD
|P
|Liverpool
|19
|12
|6
|1
|+23
|42
|Arsenal
|18
|12
|4
|2
|+20
|40
|Aston Villa
|19
|12
|3
|4
|+15
|39
|Tottenham Hotspur
|18
|11
|3
|4
|+13
|36
|Manchester City
|17
|10
|4
|3
|+20
|34
|Manchester United
|19
|10
|1
|8
|-4
|31
|West Ham United
|18
|9
|3
|6
|+1
|30
|Newcastle United
|19
|9
|2
|8
|+12
|29
|Brighton & Hove Albion
|18
|7
|6
|5
|+3
|27
|AFC Bournemouth
|18
|7
|4
|7
|-5
|25
|Chelsea
|18
|6
|4
|8
|+1
|22
|Wolverhampton Wanderers
|18
|6
|4
|8
|-7
|22
|Fulham
|19
|6
|3
|10
|-8
|21
|Brentford
|17
|5
|4
|8
|0
|19
|Crystal Palace
|18
|4
|6
|8
|-8
|18
|Nottingham Forest
|19
|4
|5
|10
|-12
|17
|Everton
|18
|8
|2
|8
|+1
|16
|Luton Town
|18
|4
|3
|11
|-13
|15
|Burnley
|19
|3
|2
|14
|-20
|11
|Sheffield United
|19
|2
|3
|14
|-32
|9
